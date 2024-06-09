Almost 30 beverages have been recalled so far this year, according to a new notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

In one of the most recent recalls, four drinks from the Charles Boggini Company, which are sold at restaurants, contain chemicals that can be harmful, according to the recent FDA enforcement notice analyzed by USA Today.

The company’s Pink Lemonade, Cola Flavoring Base, Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X were all recalled.

The Pink Lemonade drink contained FD&C Red No. 40 dye, a dye linked to colorectal cancer. The Yellow Lemonade and Yellow Lemonade X contained FD&C Yellow No. 5, which can cause allergic reactions in some people.

The Cola Flavoring Base, meanwhile, had sulfites linked to respiratory issues when consumed in large doses.

About 1.9 million bottles of Fiji Water were recalled, according to WMAO-TV. The water was suspected of containing manganese and three of what the FDA called “bacterial genera.”

Affected bottles have the UPC code: 6 32565 00001 2.

“The FDA classification announced yesterday relates to a matter from several months ago that never posed any health or safety risk,” company representative Melissa England said.

In summarizing the recalls, the U.K. Daily Mail noted that Tapee Tea was recalled for containing anti-inflammatory drugs never listed on the label nor declared on the label; Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale was recalled by Pepsi after it was learned it actually contained sugar; and 2,000 cases of Mug Root Beer were recalled because they contained Mug Zero Sugar root beer.

Were you subject to any of these recalls? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (64 Votes) No: 93% (875 Votes)

Almost 25,000 cases of Martinelli’s apple juice were recalled due to elevated levels of inorganic arsenic.

The Mail also noted that, of the 28 recalls, 24 of them were due to the product containing something — harmful chemicals included — that was not declared.

More than 900 cases of Powerade were recalled, noted AL.com.

The included 87 cases of Powerade Zero Mixed Berry (lot codes 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902); 366 cases of Powerade Mountain Berry Blast ( lot codes 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902) and 149 cases of Powerade Zero Fruit Punch lot codes 0013098209, 0013111742, 0013111657, and 0013119902.”

The drink was recalled due to concern that there might be a foreign metal object in the drinks.

“There are a lot of drinks that have been scrutinized of late and a lot of it has to do with labeling and undeclared ingredients,” Dr. Darin Detwiler, a food safety expert at Northeastern University in Boston, said, according to the Mail.

Multiple infant formulas have also been recalled, per the FDA.

More than 1 million cans of Enfamil Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder were recalled because they might contain the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii. The bacteria can cause infants to suffer from seizures or brain swelling.

The Goat Milk Toddler Formula Two produced by Sammy’s Milk was recalled over misleading claims.

The FDA maintains a page that consumers can use to search for products and calls.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.