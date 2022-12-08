28-Year-Old Woman Suddenly Drops Dead at Gym, Heart Attack Suspected

In an alarming incident captured on closed-circuit television, a woman at a gym in South America collapsed in the middle of a workout.

She was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead of an apparent heart attack, the New York Post reported.

The woman was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez. She was 28, according to the report.

She had been working out at the Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, Ecuador, in El Oro province, on Nov. 29, the Post reported.

The video appeared to show Ramirez in a class, working out with an instructor. She was alternately doing squats and extending her arms while holding hand weights.

Suddenly, she paused, looked to her left and pitched straight forward, hitting the floor face down with her arms at her sides.

The Post reported that others in the room rushed to her side, placing her body on its side in a recovery position, “continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived.”

“Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life,” the Post reported.

“Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.”

News.com.au shared a Spanish-language tweet on Twitter showing the incident.

WARNING: The following video contains imagery which some may find disturbing.

🇪🇨 Una mujer de 28 años de edad, identificada como Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez, sufrió una muerte súbita mientras se encontraba realizando ejercicio en un gimnasio en #SantaRosa, #Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/9lSQFGMl1k — The Mexico Post 🇲🇽 (@MexicoPost) December 7, 2022

There have been numerous recent reports of people of all ages, including children and young adults, collapsing and sometimes dying after suffering medical episodes.

In early November, Eric Homersham, a 13-year-old Canadian athlete, died after he collapsed at a school basketball tryout. His cause of death was not released.

An otherwise “fit and healthy” 10-year-old girl in West Yorkshire, England, died Nov. 14 after collapsing suddenly at school.

A family spokesman said that doctors believed Rai-Lèyah Parveen Jayne Saddique suffered a brain hemorrhage on Nov. 9. She was rushed to a hospital but died a few days later.

Victoria Moody, an 18-year-old senior at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, died suddenly on Oct. 23. A family member said she had been in “perfect health,” according to KARK-TV.

“She apparently had a pulmonary embolism that was just too far advanced to stop it,” Moody’s older sister, Brooke McCarty said.

A 27-year-old Scottish man, Ryan McCarroll, described by family as a fitness fanatic, was found dead in his bed on Oct. 18.

“He went to sleep and never woke up again,” his brother John Paul, told The Daily Record.

