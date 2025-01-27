The new Trump administration shut down a key gun control initiative from the Biden years.

Former President Joe Biden launched the very first “White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention” in September 2023 as an effort to advocate for new gun control measures across the country.

But the White House website for the program was nuked shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The page now exists only in archived forms.

Users who try to visit the previous White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention page are simply told to navigate back to the home page.

Stefanie Feldman, who previously worked as director of the initiative, said on social media that the program has indeed been shut down.

She admitted that the effort was an attempt to squeeze “every possible benefit out of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” a gun control law passed in 2022 thanks to the Democratic Senate and a handful of Republicans who caved to political pressure after a school shooting.

Feldman said that the initiative “was a success” and showed that “a dedicated team of public safety experts focused on coordinating federal agencies to reduce gun crime and other forms of gun violence can exponentially drive progress.”

Brady, a leading gun control activist group, also bemoaned the closure of the initiative.

“The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention wasn’t about politics — it was about strengthening the government’s ability to protect Americans (more than 300 of whom are shot every single day) from guns,” Kris Brown, the president of Brady, claimed in a release.

“By shuttering it, Trump is putting the interests of the gun lobby above our kids, our communities, and our country.”

Brown also insisted that Trump must “immediately reverse course” since affirming the Second Amendment apparently contradicts his catchphrase “make America safe again.”

But that claim shows exactly why a largely pro-gun president just won re-election.

In just the past four or five years, Americans saw mass rioting and looting in major cities, a border crisis, and even the increased presence of gangs like Tren De Aragua in our country.

Rather than turning to gun control, more Americans than ever have turned to owning their own guns and exercising their right to keep and bear arms.

That is why gun ownership is now at record levels, with a majority of the electorate saying they or someone in their household owns a firearm, according to an NBC News survey from November 2023.

National sentiment is shifting toward more right-wing and conservative stances on countless issues, from mass deportations to diversity programs.

Gun ownership is no exception.

But rather than going back to the drawing board and affirming the Second Amendment rights of our people, the Democrats are complaining about the protection of these rights, and if anything, they are biding their time until they can come back with a new push for gun control.

They will be back for more. America has to be ready.

