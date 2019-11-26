One day, Rep. Adam Schiff may come to symbolize the Washington swamp.

He’s been the main ringmaster of the “impeachment inquiry” circus attacking President Donald Trump in the nation’s Capitol.

He failed to fully disclose his staff’s contact with the “whistleblower” who helped spark that inquiry.

And now, according to Breitbart, it turns out Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee has at least two staffers with ties to a think tank partially funded by Burisma Holdings — the Urkraine energy company that paid an obscene amount of money to Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, mainly while Biden was the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine policy.

And one of those staffers is reportedly a friend of Eric Ciaramella, the man suspected of being the “whistleblower” behind the whole impeachment effort.

TRENDING: 2nd Schiff Committee Staffer Linked to Think Tank Funded by Burisma: Report

According to a Breitbart report Tuesday, Intelligence Committee staffer Sean Misko signed on with the Democrat-run panel in August, about the time the “whistleblower” filed a complaint with the intelligence community inspector general about a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Breitbart, Misko in 2015 was a “millennium fellow” for the Atlantic Council, a think tank partially funded by Burisma Holdings, which has become infamous for its connection to Hunter Biden.

Burisma paid Hunter Biden a $50,000 per month salary to serve on its board from April 2014 to April 2019.

Misko is the second Intelligence Committee staffer to have ties to the Atlantic Council, according to Breitbart. Thomas Eager, another member of the Intelligence Committee staff, is currently a fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Congressional Fellowship, a program that “educates staff on current events in the Eurasia region.”

Do you think this impeachment effort is crooked? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2414 Votes) 0% (9 Votes)

And just to dig a little bit deeper into the swamp:

During the 2016 election year, according to Breitbart, other funders of the Atlantic Council included Google, liberal billionaire George Soros’ Open Society network, and the law firm of Perkins Coie, which represented the Hillary Clinton campaign in hiring Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the Steele dossier. Small world, huh?

In October, Breitbart reported that Eager was part of an Atlantic Council trip to Ukraine in August that included a meeting with acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, who in November was a key witness in Schiff’s impeachment hearings.

That trip took place 10 days after the “whistleblower” complaint was filed, Breitbart reported.

If that wasn’t all chummy enough, it sounds like Misko and Eric Ciaramella, the suspected “whistleblower,” were on very friendly terms, according to Breitbart.

RELATED: Impeachment Support Plummeting Among Blacks, Hispanics as Story Unravels

Before working for the House Intelligence Committee, Misko was the director for the Gulf States at the National Security Council from 2015 to mid-2018, according to the Washington Examiner.

At the time, Ciaramella, who is now an analyst with the CIA, was also a part of the NSC.

The men had “had similarly antagonistic attitudes toward the Trump administration and were witnessed by a former National Security Council official, like Ciaramella, a nonpolitical appointee, to frequently be around one another,” the Washington Examiner reported.

So, Schiff has already acknowledged that his staff’s contacts with the so-called “whistleblower” were closer than he let on.

If Ciamarella really is the “whistleblower” — and attorneys for the “whistleblower” have never denied it — then it sounds like those contacts were closer than previously reported.

“My understanding was that they were friendly with one another,” a former NSC official, described as “senior” to Ciaremella, told the Washington Examiner. “They would walk around the halls. Get lunch together and stuff like that.”

He told the Examiner they were “very much cut from the same cloth,” and their friendship was “bro-like.”

So, this sham of an impeachment inquiry was not only sparked by a complaint from a “whistleblower” based on second-hand information, but it is also being handled by a staff with at least two members who have ties to a think tank financially supported by a company at the heart of an important part of the whole affair.

And to top it all off, one of those staffers could well have a “bro-like” friendship with the “whistleblower” that includes shared “antagonistic attitudes toward the Trump administration.”

Who’s playing a leading role in all of this?

None other than the odious Adam Schiff.

It’s practically a picture of the Washington “swamp” in action — and exactly the kind of swamp Donald Trump was elected to drain.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.