SECTIONS
News
Print

3 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After 'Medical Situation,' Victims All Had Orange Wrist Bands

×
By Bryan Chai
Published September 22, 2019 at 8:32am
Print

Three people have died and another four have been hospitalized in serious to critical condition in Pittsburgh after police responded to a “medical situation” early Sunday morning.

The deaths were confirmed by the Pittsburgh city website.

According to WPXI-TV, the victims were found on the South Side of the city.

TRENDING: Watch Candace Owens Shred 'White Supremacy' Expert Who Attacked Her at House Hearing

Police told WPXI that all seven of the victims were men. Four of the victims were taken to nearby Mercy Hospital. The other three were found dead.

Pittsburgh Public Safety described the ordeal as a “medical situation” on the blotter on its web site.

According to the blotter, five of the men were found in the same apartment in the SouthSide Works City Apartments. Another was in an elevator in a nearby building. Another was found on the street corner of 26th and Carson streets.

While the event is being described as a “medical situation,” two particular details do stand out.

First, all the victims were wearing orange paper wrist bands of the kind commonly used at clubs or concerts.

RELATED: FBI Uncovers Syrian Refugee’s ISIS Bomb Plot in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh police detective said Sunday that investigators have identified the venue where the wrist bands were distributed. However, the name was not being released.

Second, police told WPXI that there were no initial signs of drug paraphernalia or needles at the locations where the victims were found.

Aside from being described as “serious to critical,” no further details have emerged to the public on the exact conditions of the hospitalized men.

Hospitals and first responders, however, have been warned to keep an eye out for any patients also wearing orange wrist bands who are exhibiting symptoms similar to the surviving victims.

Police are asking for any help from the public about what might have occurred. Authorities can be contacted at 412-323-7161.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bryan Chai
Social Media Editor
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has been a writer for The Western Journal and its sports brand, The Wildcard, for more than two years and has written over 1,300 stories for them. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech







3 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After 'Medical Situation,' Victims All Had Orange Wrist Bands
NYT Issues Apology After Outrageous Kavanaugh Tweet Infuriates All Sides
Pro-Trump NFL Owner Stephen Ross Trades Away Anthem Kneeler Right Before Regular Season
Poll: Young Americans No Longer Prioritize Patriotism and Religion
NFL Superstar Andrew Luck Abruptly Retires, Team Won't Ask for Any of the $24.8 Million 'They Are Owed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×