3 Dead, 4 Hospitalized in Pittsburgh After 'Medical Situation,' Victims All Had Orange Wrist Bands

Three people have died and another four have been hospitalized in serious to critical condition in Pittsburgh after police responded to a “medical situation” early Sunday morning.

The deaths were confirmed by the Pittsburgh city website.

According to WPXI-TV, the victims were found on the South Side of the city.

BREAKING: Police need your help. Anybody who knows anything about an orange wrist band from Saturday night needs to call police. There are multiple deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred at the SouthSideWorks City Apartments on the @SouthSidePgh #WPXI pic.twitter.com/aCgOuaKrq7 — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019

Police told WPXI that all seven of the victims were men. Four of the victims were taken to nearby Mercy Hospital. The other three were found dead.

UPDATE: @PghPublicSafety director confirms that 7 victims so far. Three are dead, the other four victims are hospitable serious and critical condition. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/bZsu4UoxIu — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Safety described the ordeal as a “medical situation” on the blotter on its web site.

Police are investigating a medical situation on the South Side:https://t.co/gOKLmS39lB pic.twitter.com/G51ldRgrZl — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 22, 2019

According to the blotter, five of the men were found in the same apartment in the SouthSide Works City Apartments. Another was in an elevator in a nearby building. Another was found on the street corner of 26th and Carson streets.

While the event is being described as a “medical situation,” two particular details do stand out.

First, all the victims were wearing orange paper wrist bands of the kind commonly used at clubs or concerts.

A Pittsburgh police detective said Sunday that investigators have identified the venue where the wrist bands were distributed. However, the name was not being released.

Second, police told WPXI that there were no initial signs of drug paraphernalia or needles at the locations where the victims were found.

Aside from being described as “serious to critical,” no further details have emerged to the public on the exact conditions of the hospitalized men.

Hospitals and first responders, however, have been warned to keep an eye out for any patients also wearing orange wrist bands who are exhibiting symptoms similar to the surviving victims.

Police are asking for any help from the public about what might have occurred. Authorities can be contacted at 412-323-7161.

