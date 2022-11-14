UPDATE, Nov. 14, 2022: University of Virginia president Jim Ryan said during a news conference Monday that all three fatalities in the shooting were Cavaliers football players: junior receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were killed in addition to junior linebacker D’Sean Perry.

Meanwhile, suspect Christopher Jones was apprehended Monday morning and charged with murder, according to police.

Three people were shot to death and two others wounded Sunday night at the University of Virginia.

Campus police were searching Monday for student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in connection with the shooting, which took place at a parking garage on the campus, according to The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A manhunt has been underway since Sunday night for Jones, who police say was wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie along with blue jeans and red shoes.

Jones may be driving a black SUV with Virginia plates, police said.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia.

One of the three people shot to death was D’Sean Perry, a junior linebacker for the Cavaliers football team, the Daily Progress reported.

Jones, who is from Petersburg, Virginia, was on the Cavaliers’ football roster in 2018 and was listed as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back. He did not appear in any games that year.

Students were told after the shooting to shelter in place.

At 5:50 a.m. Monday, campus police said agencies were conducting a “complete search on and around UVA grounds at this time. Expect increased law enforcement presence,” according to The Washington Post.

Classes at the college were canceled Monday. Charlottesville City Schools and Albermarle County School District schools also were closed.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” college President Jim Ryan wrote in a letter to students. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community and we have cancelled classes for today.”

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA:

“As of writing this, I am heartbroken to report the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” Ryan wrote. “Our University Police Department has joined forces with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, and we will keep our community apprised for developments as the situation evolves.”

Sophomore Em Gunter, 19, whose dormitory is not far from the garage, said she heard six shots about 10:15 p.m., according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“I just have no words,” Gunter said. “This is insane.”

“The second we all got that message that there was an active shooter, my phone flooded with messages,” said Eva Surovell, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, editor-in-chief of the Cavalier Daily student newspaper.

“People are genuinely scared,” Surovell said.

“You just don’t really think something could happen like this to your community until it does,” she said.

Information about the others killed and wounded was not available early Monday.

