3 Loud Explosions Erupt as Police Search Home of Suspect in Christian School Massacre

Three explosions were heard and felt near as police searched the home of the alleged school shooter in Nashville on Monday.

“A home off Belmont [Boulevard] is currently being searched by FBI & MNPD. Nearly a block of Brightwood Ave is taped off,” WKRN-TV’s Stephanie Langston tweeted.

“Neighbors say they heard 3 explosives that shook homes a block away. We know police are at the home of the school shooter, but haven’t confirmed that this is it,” she added.

Langston further noted that SWAT was on the scene along with the agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

CONTD: SWAT was here when we first arrived and ATF is here now as well — Stephanie Langston (@stephnthecity) March 27, 2023

NBC News reported that three children and three staff members were killed at The Covenant School, a private Christian school.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Police confirm that the Nashville shooter is named Audrey Hale pic.twitter.com/NO5KmdOuyx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 27, 2023

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters that the suspect was a former student of the school.

UPDATE: Nashville Police Chief John Drake says police have identified the suspected shooter in the deadly school shooting as a 28-year-old woman. “We know the address of that person as well and so we have some ongoing investigations as to that.” https://t.co/eJ0u9dZmeG pic.twitter.com/fygAf4gDi4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 27, 2023

“We know the address of that person as well and so we have some ongoing investigations as to that,” Drake added.

The suspect was fatally shot by police officers who arrived on the scene.

Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The suspect had “at least” two rifles and a handgun.

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

The MNPD tweeted Monday afternoon, “The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.