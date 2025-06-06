3-Month-Old Video of Musk Goes Viral: 'I Love the President ... Trump Is a Good Man'

As the bitter feud between President Donald Trump and his former Department of Government Efficiency boss Elon Musk escalates, it’s worth remembering how warm their bromance was just three months ago.

In a joint Feb. 18 interview, Musk showered praise on Trump, whom he considered a close friend and a “good man.”

“I love the president,” Musk told Fox News host Sean Hannity at the time. “I think President Trump is a good man.”

Trump also gushed about the world’s richest man, calling him a staunch patriot and a “very good person.”

“He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a great guy,” the president said of Musk. “He’s got tremendous imagination — and scientific imagination. … But he’s also a good person.

“He’s a very good person, and he wants to see the country do well.”

Just watch this clip of Elon saying how much he loves & respects President Trump, just 3 months ago. You can tell it’s genuine. My opinion: No way this fight is real. Obviously it could be, but seems more likely that they are setting a trap. pic.twitter.com/8Qy4gxI3hW — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) June 5, 2025

Based on this touching show of brotherly affection, it’s hard to believe the ugly rift between Musk and Trump is anything more than a temporary blip.

As we all know from personal experience, every relationship has its ups and downs, punctuated by bitter arguments and acrimonious finger-pointing.

In this instance, Musk and other fiscal conservatives, such as Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie, both of Kentucky, oppose the bloated, Trump-backed congressional spending bill.

They argue it’ll increase the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, bankrupt the nation, and could push the United States into a recession.

I’d vote for it if we got real spending cuts. But this bill is the largest debt increase in U.S. history—$5T. That’s like giving your 16-year-old a credit card, watching them rack up $2K on booze and gambling, then raising their limit to $10K. Irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/ZLbBV9bIeJ — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) June 5, 2025

“If America goes broke, nothing else matters,” Musk warned Thursday on X.

If America goes broke, nothing else matters https://t.co/oKABYH2YZn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

In contrast, Trump and many other Republicans support the bill, claiming it’ll usher in historic tax cuts.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, the president claimed the bill is “one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given.”

Both Musk and Trump are correct. The bill aims to extend and add tax cuts while boosting federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars, particularly on border security and national defense.

The “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” which passed the House of Representatives on May 22, is now under Senate review.

As a reminder, Musk agreed to head DOGE months ago to slash government spending and to streamline the bloated federal bureaucracy.

So he’s taking a principled stand against what he considers a pork-filled Congressional spending bill that squanders tax dollars.

Meanwhile, Trump is taking a practical approach by pushing through a bill — that’s undoubtedly loaded with some pork — in order to achieve important objectives.

Both are likely doing what they each believe is in the best interests of the United States.

That said, it’s time to tone down the childish rhetoric, end the malicious, below-the-belt jabs, and agree to disagree like gentlemen.

It’s an egregious waste of time and energy for the richest man in the world to engage in juvenile smackdowns with the leader of the free world.

More importantly, their petty squabble does nothing to further their mutual goal, which is make America great again. So let’s put the knives down and get back to work.

