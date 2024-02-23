Three people reportedly were taken into custody on Friday following the death of a nursing student on the campus of the University of Georgia in Athens the day before.

One of them was described as a “person of interest” in the apparent homicide of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Riley was out for a run on campus Thursday when she did not return, which worried a friend, the UGA Police Department said in a news release.

“On February 22, 2024, at approximately 12:07 p.m. the UGA Police Department received a call from an individual concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone to run at the Intramural Fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected,” the department said.

It said officers were immediately dispatched to the area and arrived within 13 minutes of the call.

Riley was found dead near a lake in a wooded area 18 minutes later with “visible injuries,” police said.

Paramedics attempted to revive her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“Emergency medical responders determined that the individual was deceased upon their arrival,” the department said.

According to Atlanta News First, Riley was a former University of Georgia student who was attending the Augusta University College of Nursing.

She had transferred to nursing school last spring after graduating.

Atlanta News First reported three people were taken into custody at an apartment complex just south of trails leading to where Riley’s body was found. The outlet said it was “working to confirm if the activity is connected to her death.”

Police did not identify the person of interest.

UGA Police Chief Jeffery Clark told local reporters that Riley’s death was the first homicide on the Athens campus in decades and that his department would carry out a thorough investigation to solve it.

“My investigators will be working this case day and night, and they will look at every camera that we have,” he said, according to Atlanta News First.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were working with campus police in the investigation.

Clark also said Riley’s death wasn’t connected to another student death that occurred on campus on Wednesday.

A freshman died by suicide in one of the school’s dormitories, authorities said.

