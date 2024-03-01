3 Police Officers and a Court Employee Shot as Eviction Notice Turns Deadly
A police officer and a process server who were sent to a home to carry out an eviction of a tenant on Thursday afternoon were shot and killed in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.
Police and court officials said two other police officers who were dispatched to the scene in the city of Independence, Missouri, also were shot by the tenant.
The deadly incident happened just after 1 p.m. when multiple process servers were sent to the residence to inform the person living there that they must vacate the property, citing an order from a judge.
Per authorities, KCTV-TV reported that the tenant opened fire – striking one process server.
A neighbor and another officer of the court quickly phoned 911 for help, and officers responded to assist the man.
While rendering first aid to the process server — Drexel Mack — two Independence police officers were wounded by the tenant. Another Independence officer, Cody Allen, was killed by gunfire.
Mack, a civil process server for Jackson County, died following the shootings.
The officers who were wounded were not identified but are expected to recover, according to KCTV.
The suspect in the deaths of Allen and Mack has not been identified but was arrested. It is not clear what crimes the individual will be charged with.
According to KCTV, the suspect was in a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared on social media that he had been monitoring the developments as troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol had been dispatched to the scene.
We continue to receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured. @MSHPTrooperGHQ is assisting.
Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us.
— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 29, 2024
Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Judge Jalilah Otto said she was devastated to hear the news of the violence that unfolded during the attempt to evict the tenant.
“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” Otto said in a statement.
The judge added, “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”
The Independence Police Department Facebook page honored Allen on Thursday evening by changing its profile photo to one of a badge with a thin blue line through it.
