3 Police Officers and a Court Employee Shot as Eviction Notice Turns Deadly

A police officer and a process server who were sent to a home to carry out an eviction of a tenant on Thursday afternoon were shot and killed in a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri.

Police and court officials said two other police officers who were dispatched to the scene in the city of Independence, Missouri, also were shot by the tenant.

The deadly incident happened just after 1 p.m. when multiple process servers were sent to the residence to inform the person living there that they must vacate the property, citing an order from a judge.

Per authorities, KCTV-TV reported that the tenant opened fire – striking one process server.

A neighbor and another officer of the court quickly phoned 911 for help, and officers responded to assist the man.

While rendering first aid to the process server — Drexel Mack — two Independence police officers were wounded by the tenant. Another Independence officer, Cody Allen, was killed by gunfire.

Mack, a civil process server for Jackson County, died following the shootings.

The officers who were wounded were not identified but are expected to recover, according to KCTV.

The suspect in the deaths of Allen and Mack has not been identified but was arrested. It is not clear what crimes the individual will be charged with.

Has society wrongly vilified police officers in recent years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1573 Votes) No: 2% (29 Votes)

According to KCTV, the suspect was in a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shared on social media that he had been monitoring the developments as troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol had been dispatched to the scene.

We continue to receive updates on the situation this afternoon in Independence, in which police officers have been shot and injured. @MSHPTrooperGHQ is assisting. Teresa and I are praying for the @IndepMoPolice officers involved and all who work to protect us. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 29, 2024

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Judge Jalilah Otto said she was devastated to hear the news of the violence that unfolded during the attempt to evict the tenant.

“We are devastated that a court employee, who is a public servant, was shot by a member of the public while performing their job,” Otto said in a statement.

The judge added, “Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our employee, our entire Court family, and the Independence Police Department.”

The Independence Police Department Facebook page honored Allen on Thursday evening by changing its profile photo to one of a badge with a thin blue line through it.

_____________________________________________

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them.Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.