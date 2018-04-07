The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Commentary Opinion Politics
Print

3 Reasons Why the Left Hates Scott Pruitt

By Genevieve Wood
April 7, 2018 at 11:45am

Print

You know why they are going after Environmental Protection Agency secretary Scott Pruitt?

I can give you at least three reasons.

No. 1: He has led the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle President Barack Obama’s expensive and ineffective climate legacy piece by piece.

From the Clean Power Plan, which was all about Obama’s climate agenda and which had nothing to do with creating clean air (we already have laws about that), to the Waters of the United States regulation, which could turn a puddle in your front yard into environmentally-protected swamp land — Pruitt has been rolling back many of the regulations put in place by Obama’s overzealous, power-grabbing, and arguably unconstitutional EPA.

No. 2: They also don’t like the fact that just this week Pruitt’s team at the EPA revised a mandate on fuel standards that will make new cars significantly cheaper — maybe as much as $7,000 cheaper.

No. 3: Under Pruitt, the EPA has announced it will no longer develop regulation based on “secret science” — meaning studies only the so-called experts at the EPA, but not the public, can see.

It’s called transparency, and believe me, the deep state in Washington hates that.

So no, Pruitt doesn’t believe the EPA is an all-powerful agency with no accountability except to itself.

Do you think Scott Pruitt is doing a good job as the head of the EPA?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

And no, he doesn’t believe we should be creating useless regulations that eliminate jobs and make families pay more for energy just so Al Gore and most of Hollywood can feel good about themselves.

And that is why they are going after Scott Pruitt.

Genevieve Wood advances policy priorities of The Heritage Foundation as senior contributor to The Daily Signal.

A version of this Op-Ed appeared on The Daily Signal website under the headline “3 Reasons the Left Hates Scott Pruitt.”

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Environmental Protection Agency EPA, Liberal, Scott Pruitt

By: Genevieve Wood on April 7, 2018 at 11:45am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

John Laubscher

Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

Chris Agee

Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Chris Agee

robert mueller, paul manafort

Bombshell: Memo Okaying Mueller’s Raid on Manafort Written 7 Days After Raid Happened

Joshua Gill

Texas Church Wipes Out Medical Debt for Over 4,000 Vets and Their Families

Rebekah Baker

Federal Judge Upholds Firearm Ban: ‘Not Within the Scope of…2nd Amendment’

Randy DeSoto

singer and American Idol judge Katy Perry

Katy Perry Points to Jesus as Source of Her Healing

Randy DeSoto

Billionaire Rapper Rants About ‘White Man’s Privilege’ in America

Becky Loggia

James Comey, Hillary Clinton

DOJ Violates Deadline to Turn Over FBI Docs on FISA, Clinton Foundation

Recently Posted