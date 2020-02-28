3 Starved, Filthy Puppies 'Thrown Out Like Trash' Rescued from Dumpster

Three young puppies are safe and recovering after being thrown into a dumpster in Gainesville, Georgia, earlier this week.

According to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, a team of Georgia Power linemen helped to rescue the pups and dropped them off at the shelter on Tuesday.

“Friends, today the phrase ‘thrown out like trash’ was taken to the next level in the worst way,” the Humane Society posted on Facebook.

Someone had tossed the three puppies into a dumpster on a cold, rainy day.

TRENDING: Bernie Turns on Dem Audience After Getting Booed Over His Pro-Cuba Comments

“They were covered in filth, their ribs protruding around their bloated bellies, and frightened beyond belief,” HSNEGA wrote.

The linemen told WXIA-TV they had been working in the area and were in the right place at the right time to discover the puppies.

Shane Porter told WXIA that his colleague David was heading back to his truck to grab some forgotten materials when he saw two puppies run out toward a road.

The puppies were visibly frightened, so the men used a Slim Jim meat stick and a can of Vienna sausages to coax them over, which worked.

“As I got my hands on this one, a gentleman showed up behind us with this one in his hands wrapped up in a jacket and said he had just pulled all three of them out of a dumpster around the pond over there,” Porter said.

“He could only get his hands around this one. Those two ran off.”

The men made the decision to bring the puppies — two girls and a boy — to the Humane Society.

RELATED: Remains of Missing Teenager Found Inside Lion's Enclosure at Zoo

“When we picked them up, we knew it was the right thing to do,” Porter said.

The society’s Executive Director Julie Edwards said the pups seem to be OK despite their traumatizing ordeal.

“Right now, they seem to be healthy,” Edwards said. “Our vets have examined them. They don’t seem to be any issues other than they’re very hungry and skinny and may have some intestinal parasites, some worms going on.”

Edwards believes the puppies will be available for adoption as early this weekend or into next week depending on their health status.

“These puppies have gone through enough terror in their short lives,” HSNEGA wrote on Facebook, asking for donations to care for the puppies while they are in need.

Edwards pointed out that while there are people who will treat animals in cruel ways, there are other people who will step in and help, heroes like the linemen and the unknown good Samaritan who pulled the dogs out of the dumpster.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Georgia Power linemen for saving these little souls. If it wasn’t for YOU, these puppies would’ve never had a chance!” HSNEGA wrote Tuesday.

The pups have sentimental names attached to them now — David, for the lineman who spotted the puppies in the road, Jennifer, after David’s wife, and Georgia, in honor of Georgia Power.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.