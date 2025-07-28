3 Videos, Different Angles - Crowd of Black Men and Women Beats Daylights Out of White Woman, 2 White Men

A gruesome video of a white woman getting knocked out while trying to help a white man who was being savagely beaten by a mob of black assailants has gone viral for spotlighting the normalization of black-on-white violence.

The vicious beatdowns unfolded Friday evening in the Democrat-run city of Cincinnati.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but videos show a white man being kicked and punched in the head by a mob of black people.

Multiple assailants — male and female — joined in to pummel and stomp the defenseless man, who was seen writhing on the ground.

At one point, a white woman tries to fend off several black assailants from continuing their siege.

The woman is bashed in the back of the head by a black female and then punched in the face by a black man.

The white female then falls to the ground, unconscious.

Last Friday night in Cincinnati. Not featured on your local news. How it is described on Fox 19 CINCINNATI (WXIX) – The Cincinnati Police Department says they are investigating a video circulating on the web that appears to show a violent fight in downtown Cincinnati… pic.twitter.com/qWcd3FOTVQ — Parasitic Seth (@ParasiticSeth) July 27, 2025

During the melee, a jeering crowd is heard laughing in the background and filming the attacks with their cell phones.

Below are different angles of the feral incidents.

👮HATE CRIMES👮 White couple was singled out and sucker punched.

Then while they were on the ground they beat them. I am seeing even more reports,

At least three White males & two White females were savagely beaten by dozens of African Americans leaving the Cincinnati Music… pic.twitter.com/87HfQ5va6D — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) July 27, 2025

A separate viral video appeared to show a third white male victim being viciously beaten by a jeering mob of thugs.

🚨 BREAKING: New video shows a THIRD victim of a black mob at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival being BRUTALLY assauIted for no reason The legacy media is SILENT, because they want to pretend black on white crime is NON-EXISTENT. THIS BS MUST END! Stop being afraid to talk about it! pic.twitter.com/nTGo2cpZVO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 27, 2025

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge condemned the savage attacks, saying law enforcement is working to identify all the assailants.

“I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen,” Theetge said Saturday, per WLWT.

“The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm,” she said.

Ken Kober, the president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, was horrified that bystanders gleefully filmed the attacks instead of calling for help.

“The violence this video shows downtown is disgusting,” Kober told WLWT. “What’s equally disgusting is those who chose to watch and record instead of calling 911, attempting to defuse the situation or render aid.”

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Democratic Mayor, Aftab Pureval, has said nothing about the brutal assaults.

This is the mayor of Cincinnati posting about the Cincy Black Music Walk of Fame but has said nothing about the black mob that beat up three white people. What a pos. People like this should not be in office. https://t.co/wS7aUZaUSo — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) July 28, 2025

Pureval’s deafening silence is telling, because if the races had been reversed, he undoubtedly would have condemned the assailants as so-called white supremacists and demanded justice for the victims.

Predictably, left-wing media outlets CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS have yet to report the incident as of Monday morning.

This conspiracy of silence surrounding black-on-white violence has normalized this chilling trend, which is escalating by the day.

Its toxic origins are rooted in the callous demonization of white people and the patronizing infantilization of black people.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

Leftists and their media lapdogs pretend that slavery was solely an American institution and that the United States introduced slavery to the world.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent in the world for thousands of years before it came to the U.S.

Left-wing propaganda suggests all white people are evil racists and all black people are powerless victims because the United States is “systemically racist.”

This false, divisive narrative is the foundation of all the race-based grifts around today:

The race-hustling Black Lives Matter campaign

The absurd “critical race theory” movement

The inane push for slavery reparations

The proliferation of anti-meritocratic affirmative action programs

The white-bashing and marginalization you see in movies and TV shows

This revisionist “blackwashing” of White history has been going on for over a decade. It serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it functions as an assault on White identity, aiming to demoralize and subdue White populations worldwide. A broken people are a people more easily… pic.twitter.com/RcjYC0R6aZ — Chad Crowley (@CCrowley100) September 15, 2023

The left must stop stoking anti-white animus to pander for government subsidies, public donations, and TV ratings.

The Data:

Black on White Violence is

41 times HIGHER than

White on Black Violence. Democrats & the Media support this

with their Silence ! pic.twitter.com/m50EMxrj8K — 🏛 🌹PeriklestheGREAT 🌹 🏛 “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” (@PeriklesGREAT) July 27, 2025

As Americans struggle to pay their bills and the United States teeters on the brink of World War III, there are far more pressing matters at hand.

