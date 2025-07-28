Share
3 Videos, Different Angles - Crowd of Black Men and Women Beats Daylights Out of White Woman, 2 White Men

 By Samantha Chang  July 28, 2025 at 5:47am
A gruesome video of a white woman getting knocked out while trying to help a white man who was being savagely beaten by a mob of black assailants has gone viral for spotlighting the normalization of black-on-white violence.

The vicious beatdowns unfolded Friday evening in the Democrat-run city of Cincinnati.

It’s unclear what sparked the brawl, but videos show a white man being kicked and punched in the head by a mob of black people.

Multiple assailants — male and female — joined in to pummel and stomp the defenseless man, who was seen writhing on the ground.

At one point, a white woman tries to fend off several black assailants from continuing their siege.

The woman is bashed in the back of the head by a black female and then punched in the face by a black man.

The white female then falls to the ground, unconscious.

Should those found guilty face the maximum prison sentences allowed by law?

During the melee, a jeering crowd is heard laughing in the background and filming the attacks with their cell phones.

Below are different angles of the feral incidents.

A separate viral video appeared to show a third white male victim being viciously beaten by a jeering mob of thugs.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge condemned the savage attacks, saying law enforcement is working to identify all the assailants.

“I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen,” Theetge said Saturday, per WLWT.

“The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable. Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm,” she said.

Ken Kober, the president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, was horrified that bystanders gleefully filmed the attacks instead of calling for help.

“The violence this video shows downtown is disgusting,” Kober told WLWT. “What’s equally disgusting is those who chose to watch and record instead of calling 911, attempting to defuse the situation or render aid.”

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s Democratic Mayor, Aftab Pureval, has said nothing about the brutal assaults.

Pureval’s deafening silence is telling, because if the races had been reversed, he undoubtedly would have condemned the assailants as so-called white supremacists and demanded justice for the victims.

Predictably, left-wing media outlets CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS have yet to report the incident as of Monday morning.

This conspiracy of silence surrounding black-on-white violence has normalized this chilling trend, which is escalating by the day.

Its toxic origins are rooted in the callous demonization of white people and the patronizing infantilization of black people.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today is premised on America’s slavery past.

Leftists and their media lapdogs pretend that slavery was solely an American institution and that the United States introduced slavery to the world.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent in the world for thousands of years before it came to the U.S.

Left-wing propaganda suggests all white people are evil racists and all black people are powerless victims because the United States is “systemically racist.”

This false, divisive narrative is the foundation of all the race-based grifts around today:

The left must stop stoking anti-white animus to pander for government subsidies, public donations, and TV ratings.

As Americans struggle to pay their bills and the United States teeters on the brink of World War III, there are far more pressing matters at hand.

