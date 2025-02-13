After 3 Weeks on the Job, Trump Getting Close to Doubling Support from Black Men

Three months ago, candidate Donald Trump won historic support from black male voters on the road to winning the White House.

Three weeks into President Trump’s administration, support from that traditionally Democratic voting bloc has grown even stronger, according to a poll released this week.

And with its knee-jerk opposition to Trump so far, the Democratic Party doesn’t appear to be improving its prospects.

“Throughout the election we highlighted just how far out of touch Democrats had become from the American public, and now after Trump’s victory and a breakneck pace of action on his campaign promises, it’s pretty clear Dems haven’t learned much,” said Brent Buchanan, president of the Cygnal polling firm, in a news release.

In a monthly National Voting Trend survey Cygnal conducted Feb. 4-5 of 1,500 general election voters, the firm found that Trump’s support among black men had almost doubled, from the 24 percent of the vote he won on Nov. 5 to 42 percent approving of the job he’s doing now.

That isn’t the only group Trump is doing well with, Cygnal found.

“Take the ticked-off, young, diverse, working-class voters that propelled Trump to the White House, for example,” Buchanan said in the release.

“They were a key constituency that gave Trump an edge over Harris as white voters stayed flat in their margin for Trump. Today, they’re not nearly as ticked-off, as they are more optimistic than ever about the direction of our country — in less than a month. If you’re on Team Trump right now, you’ve got to be feeling good about these numbers and quick progress they’ve made already with voters.”

In a new Cygnal survey, Trump has a shocking 42% approval rating from black men. “Forty-two percent of black men approving of Trump’s job so far is no small thing. Unlike Democrats’ approach previously, this isn’t about placation or offering new attractive policies with no… — Larry Kuechlin (@KuechlinLarry) February 12, 2025

It’s worth noting that while Cygnal might not be a household name among Americans who are not obsessed with national politics, it has a solid reputation among the polling community.

While the client list on Cygnal’s home page is largely Republican or conservative, the respected polling website FiveThirtyEight gives Cygnal 2.1 out of a possible three stars for accuracy.

It’s Trump’s blizzard of activity in office — in the face of lock-step Democratic opposition — that’s winning him support. On the key issues of immigration, crime, and government growth, Trump isn’t wasting any time taking action.

Federal agents are sweeping up illegal immigrants — with a priority on criminal gangs, and Tesla/X/SpaceX-owning mega-billionaire Elon Musk’s efforts to root out government waste are making headline news on a daily basis.

And the country is cheering, the Cygnal poll found.

“Swing voters are plus seven percent in support of Trump’s efforts, led by Elon Musk, to right-size the federal government, and swing voters are plus 29 percent in support of the Trump administration’s actions on illegal immigration,” Buchanan said in the release.

“In comparison, congressional Democrats are rudderless and unpopular, with a net image of negative 14 (40 percent favorable/54 percent unfavorable) among all voters.”

