3 Years to the Day Before Lindsay Clancy Murders, an Eerily Similar Crime Was Committed by an Irish Nurse

The Lindsay Clancy murders were preceded by what some have alleged was an eerily similar, equally horrifying series of child murders that occurred years earlier in 2020.

On Jan. 24, 2020, then-44-year-old Irish pediatric nurse Deirdre Morley killed her three children and then attempted suicide while suffering from an alleged mental health crisis. Exactly three years later to the day on Jan. 24, 2023, Clancy did virtually the exact same thing.

Except whereas Clancy strangled her children using exercise bands, Morley smothered her three children with plastic bags and tape, according to The Irish Times. The children were identified as her sons Conor McGinley, 9, and Darragh McGinley, 7, and her daughter Carla McGinley, 3.

Morley’s estranged husband, Andrew McGinley, remains active on social media, where he continues to memorialize his lost children.

Due to an Appeal Court decision, Conor, Darragh and Carla cannot be named in the media.

Feel free to retweet that I, their father, should not name my own children or talk about them in media.

In the meantime, a photo of my children, Carla, Conor and Darragh. 😂😂😂

🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/Cp7YheVBhC — Conor’s Clips (@conorsclips) January 19, 2021

After killing her children, Morley attempted suicide via unnamed means. She was found lying unconscious outside her home by her husband. Clancy, who was also a nurse, tried committing suicide by downing some pills, cutting her wrists and neck, and jumping out of her home’s second-story window.

McGinley doesn’t appear to agree with those who have alleged a similarity between his wife’s case and Clancy’s case.

“It isn’t the same,” he insisted to the Irish Mirror in a late August interview. “For me, the little I know of it, it’s not the same. And from what you’ve told me, the diagnosis seems to be different. But obviously every case is different.”

Some say he may have had a point. Morley was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity on May 20, 2021. After the verdict, McGinley released a statement proclaiming “how much” Morley had “loved” and been “devoted” to their children.

He also demanded an investigation into Morley’s diagnosis, treatment, and medication regiment. She was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder type II by consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright, a witness for the defense, according to The Irish Times.

Powerful statement from Andrew McGinley after verdict in Deirdre Morley’s trial today He wants an inclusive investigation into her diagnosis, treatment & medication prior to the tragedy Also wants families to be included in treatment plans saying it’ll help avoid such tragedies pic.twitter.com/S8Rv1wNJcU — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, an attempt by Clancy’s defense team to pin the killings of her three children on postpartum psychosis recently failed in court, with the case ending in a mistrial on account of one, lone juror that some have heralded as a “hero.”

The next scheduled hearing in the Clancy case is on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Although her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, has moved on and remarried, he supported and testified for Clancy’s defense during the trial.

McGinley told the Irish Mirror that he emphasized with Clancy and her ex-husband.

“I empathize with them both in that people are choosing sides,” he said. “That’s what happened in our case. But what people need to do is to understand the facts.”

The facts were disturbingly clear in the Morley case. She admitted to the Irish police in interviews that her two boys protested when she began to suffocate them, according to The Irish Times.

“The court heard that in her interviews Ms. Morley said that she had, over the previous weeks, been getting dark thoughts and wanted ‘to be gone,'” the Irish outlet reported. “However she hadn’t wanted to leave her children behind.”

“I was always worrying that I hadn’t love them enough,” she told the police.

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