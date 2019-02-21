Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

Several days after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, construction began on the fifth border wall project of his administration.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that work has started on replacing 14 miles of a steel-mesh fence along the U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego.

The fence is being replaced with 30-foot high steel bollards.

It is actually the second layer of barrier to be put up in the area, with the first layer nearly complete.

SLSCO Ltd., a company based in Galveston, Texas, scored the $101 million contract in December 2018.

The Trump administration has already awarded about $1 billion in contracts to cover 97 miles of the southern border, with the project in San Diego being one of the latest.

Trump on Wednesday touted the construction of a border wall in New Mexico.

We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico. Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule! Many miles more now under construction! #FinishTheWall pic.twitter.com/TYkj3KRdOC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

“We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico. Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule!” Trump wrote. “Many miles more now under construction!”

Progress continues after the president secured billions more in funding for border wall construction.

Trump signed into law an appropriations bill earlier in February that doles out $1.375 billion for 55 miles of new wall, an amount immigration hardliners said was not enough.

However, the president then took the controversial step of declaring a national emergency, which allowed him to allocate a total of about $8 billion in federal funds.

The emergency order has been adamantly opposed by Democrats and progressive groups.

A coalition of 16 states, led by the state of California, filed suit against the president on Monday in an attempt to strike down the crisis declaration.

A number of liberal organizations, such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Biological Diversity, have also leveled suits against the administration.

