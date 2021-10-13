The Biden administration appears hell-bent on continuing to ignore natural immunity as the president and his team persist in pushing for stiffer and stiffer vaccine mandates.

The Brownstone Institute, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit founded in May that opposes lockdown and champions academic freedom, has compiled a list of 30 peer-reviewed studies showing that those who have recovered from the coronavirus have long-lasting and robust immunity comparable to or better than those who are vaccinated.

This fact does not seem to impact President Joe Biden’s thinking about vaccine policy.

Last month, after receiving a vaccine booster shot, Biden was asked how many Americans need to be vaccinated before life could return to normal.

He responded, “Well, I think, look — I think we get the vast majority like is going on in some industries and some schools, 97, 98 percent. I think we’ll come awful close.”

Biden then acknowledged, “But I’m not the scientist. One thing for sure, a quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that’s about where we are as a country right now, at least among those eligible to receive the shot. Approximately 77 percent of Americans 12 and older have received at least one COVID-19 dose, and about 66 percent are fully vaccinated. Overall, 217 million Americans have at least one shot.

Not included in that statistic are many millions, probably tens of millions of Americans, who have natural immunity because they have recovered from the virus.

The vaccine mandate Biden announced in September included no exception for natural immunity, leaving American businesses demanding answers, Newsweek reported.

Last month, Dr. Francis Collins, the outgoing director of the National Institutes of Health, wrote that the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S. has likely been vastly underestimated, citing a report that concluded that, by the end of 2020, likely 100 million Americans had already had the sickness.

So they have immunity.

Over 44 million Americans have received a positive COVID test. Why should they be forced to take the vaccine?

Among the findings contained in the Brownstone Institute’s list of studies is that natural immunity offers approximately 95 percent protection against re-infection for at least six or more months.

An Israeli Health Ministry study released in July and included on the Brownstone list showed that in the country’s most recent of reported infections — beginning in May — less than 1 percent of 7,700 new cases were among those who had previously recovered from COVID.

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID,” the conservative news outlet Israel National News reported.

Meanwhile, roughly 40 percent of the new cases were among those who were vaccinated.

“Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave,” according to Israel National News.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, has written that the strength of natural immunity from COVID has not been appropriately recognized by policy makers.

“During every month of this pandemic, I’ve had debates with other public researchers about the effectiveness and durability of natural immunity,” he wrote in a piece published by U.S. News & World Report in August.

“I’ve been told that natural immunity could fall off a cliff, rendering people susceptible to infection. But here we are now, over a year and a half into the clinical experience of observing patients who were infected, and natural immunity is effective and going strong,” he recounted.

“And that’s because with natural immunity, the body develops antibodies to the entire surface of the virus, not just a spike protein constructed from a vaccine.”

Makary argued that rather than categorizing people as being vaccinated and unvaccinated, the better designations would be “immune and the non-immune.”

If you have not had the virus, by all means get vaccinated, he exhorted.

In an August interview on “The Vince Coglianese Show,” airing on the Washington, D.C.-area WMAL-FM, the medical professor contended, “One of the great failures of our medical leadership has been ignoring the half of America with natural immunity, which is the half of non-vaccinated folks.”

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration and former director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, told Fox News Monday night that the Biden administration, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is ignoring natural immunity.

“The fact of the matter is, many studies have demonstrated that natural immunity is just as good as immunity induced by vaccines and probably even better because it affects more of the immune system in a positive way,” Carson said.

“Dr. Fauci knows that,” he continued. “The CDC knows that and yet they’re just completely ignoring it. And I think if they would deal truthfully with these things, put the real facts out, people would do the right thing.”

“People are smart, but they don’t like being manipulated, and that’s exactly what’s going on right now: Manipulation of the people,” Carson said.

He added that many in the health care field know not recognizing natural immunity is not sound policy.

“They’ve had COVID already,” Carson said. “And why would they go ahead and expose themselves to extra risk when it’s unnecessary? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”

“It’s all about control.”

It’s long past time for the United States to truly follow the science and recognize the efficacy of natural immunity and stop trying to force Americans to get a vaccine when they do not need or want it.

