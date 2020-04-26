30 Pics and Videos: US Reps Getting Mask Wearing Embarrassingly Wrong

Breaking temporarily with emergency protocol, Congress reconvened on Capitol Hill this week for the purposes of passing a $484 billion supplementary coronavirus relief package intended to replenish funding streams for a series of stressed or underfunded programs included in the coronavirus relief package known as CARES.

Forced to leave the safety of social distancing in their often-sumptuous places of residence across the nation, however, America’s elected representatives did not fail to arrive in Washington prepared with their own personal protective equipment.

If public servants were being called upon to put themselves at increased risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19 in order to keep the gears of government and commerce moving — gears they themselves had demanded be halted in the first place — they were going to set a good example for the people in doing so.

The message was to be clear Thursday as, one by one, representatives in the people’s House stepped to the podium to discuss the legislation, PPE at the ready: If circumstances would have it that you cannot avoid going out in public or meeting in large groups, you should be wearing a mask and gloves, as well as taking any other medically endorsed public health precautions.

Of course, as tends to be the case with politicians, the message was not as clear as some may have liked.

TRENDING: Here Are the States That Have Slowed Down the Most Due to COVID Shutdowns

Pelosi wipes her dripping nose with her bare, shivering hand and then wipes that hand all over the House floor podium used by all other members of Congress. She wants to spend trillions of your money fighting China virus but can’t practice basic hygienepic.twitter.com/MZYdzsRi34 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 23, 2020

In fact, conservative political strategist Caleb Hull compiled 30 instances of C-SPAN cameras catching prominent figures like Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez misusing their masks.

*takes mask off* *wipes nose* *puts hand on podium* pic.twitter.com/gSrv9CLXog — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

AOC is having a meltdown while waving around her mask in her hand… pic.twitter.com/RC10A0q1gY — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Tasked with putting the advice of the world’s leading virology experts into legislative action in order to battle the worst global pandemic in a century, an astounding number of lawmakers showed a blatant disregard for that advice, removing their masks as they went to address the chamber.

Now, when researchers suggest transmission of coronavirus may be most likely to occur by way of microscopic saliva droplets spread in conversation, as The New York Times noted, one may then assume a mask may be most important when one speaks.

Apparently, however, this was lost on our congressmen and women, who decided being seen and heard in all their glory was more important than keeping their spittle off a shared podium when engaging in what may be the single action most likely to spread the coronavirus.

Dude, the mask does nothing if it isn’t covering your mouth… pic.twitter.com/d5MFJjFb6D — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

RELATED: Senators Who Fought Kavanaugh Found Stumping for Biden Morning After Allegation Evidence Discovered

Oh, thank God he’s holding his mask IN HIS HANDS pic.twitter.com/ehFLgdVJVR — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Some in their number could not even be bothered to arrive with the actual medical masks clearly made available to them.

Instead, makeshift face coverings like scarves and bandanas were used.

This is either a creative mask or he just stole one of Dr. Birx’s scarves pic.twitter.com/65BEMTrMsS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, others attempted to reinvent the wheel, seeming to invent new mask-wearing strategies like allowing it to cover the mouth and not the nose.

Heck, some masks were used to cover beards, necks and even pant pockets. (Ok. Ok. That last one is just be being tongue-in-cheek.)

Thank God the mask is protecting his beard pic.twitter.com/vM8IUlneHB — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Thank God she has gloves on! pic.twitter.com/hircBRSeCH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

But seriously, does one truly believe no saliva would escape the mouth as Ocasio-Cortez goes on one of her arm-flailing tirades, ironically waving her unworn mask through the air as she speaks on the House floor?

What about when Reps. Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadler, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and others step up to speak without their masks on?

How are these people even real… Learn how to use the mask. pic.twitter.com/iElFSuCk92 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Jerry Nadler really struggled to get his mask off. pic.twitter.com/ny96qCa4bJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance against this guy LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/uy7SSAxRUv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

And that is without mentioning folks like Pelosi, who decided it might also be a good idea to pull down her mask and wipe her nose before touching the podium, or others, who seemed to be wearing their masks in such a way that their airways were not covered.

This embarrassing lack of self-awareness regarding matters of basic public health protocol did not, however, stop the nation’s condescending elected officials from proceeding with moralizing lectures about the importance of said protocols.

“There is more we must do,” Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said. “Not simply for those who are at greater risk, but for all of us who wear masks, not because we don’t want to be with one another, but because this pandemic has made us a risk to others.”

Of course, Hoyer could not be bothered to have his own mask on in saying so.

“We are wearing masks. I’m not wearing a mask while speaking,” the congressman said. “But as soon as I stop speaking, I’ll put a mask back on as I turn around to go among us.”

While not wearing a mask, Steny Hoyer says: “There is more we must do. Not simply for those who are greater risk, but for all of us who wear masks not because we don’t want to be with one another, but because this pandemic has made us a risk to others.” pic.twitter.com/kGQtkv69Wb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Hey, nothing inspires confidence in those decision-makers advocating indefinite closure of the U.S. economy like an inability or unwillingness to take even the most basic steps to reduce viral transmission, I guess.

Then again, whether it is an unwillingness or an inability is of little concern.

Do you think our elected representatives are just wearing these masks for show? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (573 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It leads one to ask, however: If they cannot or will not be bothered to use the mask properly, why is it on their person when the cameras are rolling? Is it just a prop?

Of course, I find the evidence in support of wearing a mask compelling. This virus is serious and it should be taken seriously. But, if our elected officials cannot or will not take the necessary precautions, what grounds do they have to stand on in demanding the rest of us do?

This type of hypocritical behavior only leads normal Americans to be less inclined to take the virus seriously.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.