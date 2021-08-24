Path 27
News

300 California Recall Ballots Found in Felon's Car

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2021 at 1:26pm
Path 27

A cache of 300 stolen ballots was discovered in Torrance, California, police have announced.

The ballots, which were found in the car of a passed-out felon, were discovered mere days after absentee ballots were sent to voters for the Sept. 14 recall election of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to KTLA-TV.

The Torrance Police Department recounted a brief version of the incident in a Facebook post last week.

“Last night, officers responded to a male subject passed out in a vehicle in the 7-11 parking lot. Officers learned he was a felon & located Xanax pills on him,” the department posted.

“Officers continued their investigation and discovered a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, thousands of pieces of mail, a scale & multiple CA drivers licenses and credit cards in other individuals’ names. The suspect was arrested for numerous weapons, narcotics & forgery charges.”

Trending:
Exclusive from Gen. Flynn: We Are in the Midst of a Fascist Power Grab, But We the People Still Have Options

Then came a follow-up Facebook post that announced what some of those stolen pieces of mail actually were.

“Regarding the arrest that was made 8/16/2021 in which over 300 election ballots were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. This case is currently being investigated by our Special Investigations Division in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service and the LA County District Attorney Public Integrity Unit,” the department posted.

Do you think Democrats will resort to fraud to protect Gavin Newsom?

“Investigators are trying to figure out how the election ballots ended up in the suspect’s vehicle and what their intent was in having them. In the meantime, those who were identified through this investigation will be receiving a new election ballot,” the department wrote.

Torrance police said that so far, this appears to be an isolated incident.

“Inside the vehicle, the officers found a loaded handgun, some narcotics, and then they found a bunch of mail and what turned out to be over 300 election ballots in the backseat of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Mark Ponegalek with the Torrance Police Department, according to KABC-TV.

“They appeared to be in a box, but they were also kind of strewn across the backseat of the vehicle and so there was just a large portion of mail in that backseat.”

Related:
Cuomo Spends His Final Hours as Governor Releasing Convicted Murderers from Prison

“The election ballots, they were un-tampered with, unopened, a little over 300 of them found, primarily from addresses in Lawndale,” Ponegalek said. “There were some from Compton. We’re still trying to figure out where all these belonged to at this time so we’re working with the Los Angeles (county) election office as well as the U.S. Postal Inspector.”

The name of the man arrested has not yet been released. KABC reported he was released on his own recognizance.

The gubernatorial recall election in California will take place in two parts. Voters will be asked if they want to recall Newsom, and if they do, who they want to replace him with. There are 46 candidates on the ballot, comprising people from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder, a Republican, currently is the leader among those seeking to replace Newsom.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Pelosi Rages After Two Congressmen, Both Veterans, Go See Afghanistan Debacle Without Her Permission
Emails Prove Capitol Police Received Violent Threats Before Jan. 6 - They Still Did Nothing
God Help Us: OnlyFans Puts Porn Back on Its Platform Now That Funding Is Secured
SCOTUS Sides with Trump on Border, Hands Biden Very Public Defeat
The US Has Begun Turning Away High Priority Allies in Afghanistan
See more...

Conversation