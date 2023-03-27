31 Train Cars Derail in Overnight Incident, Spilling Hazardous Material: Report

A Canadian Pacific train derailed near Wyndmere, North Dakota, late Sunday night and spilled a hazardous material used in road construction, a CP spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Thirty-one of 70 cars on the train derailed around 11:15 p.m on Sunday carrying hazardous materials, and a liquid asphalt leak was identified, Patrick Waldron, assistant vice-president for CP communications and media relations, told the DCNF.

CP emergency response teams, hazardous material experts, local first responders and the Wyndmere fire chief were at the scene on Monday morning to assess the damage.

Liquid Asphalt “is a black and sticky liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum,” according to Premium Asphalt.

There were no evacuations and no injuries were reported, Waldron told the DCNF.

The derailment did not occur near any waterways and there was no fire.

I spoke with Wyndmere fire chief a few minutes ago. He said this is an ‘evolving’ situation. He says crews are monitoring the air and all property owners around the incident have been notified, but said he couldn’t share much more than that. I’ll keep you updated. — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) March 27, 2023

“There is no threat to public safety,” Waldron told the DCNF. “The safety of crews, first responders and the public remains our highest priority.

Does the U.S. need to improve its rail safety? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (247 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“Our hazardous materials experts are continuing a full assessment of the incident in coordination with local first responders.

The cleanup is expected to take between seven to 10 days, Valley News Live reported.

The derailment is an “evolving situation” and crews are monitoring the air quality, the fire chief told reporter Bailey Hurley.

The Wyndham Fire District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.