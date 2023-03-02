Parler Share
31-Year-Old Star of 'Elvis' Movie Was Rushed to ER When 'Body Just Started Shutting Down'

 By George Upper  March 2, 2023 at 12:20pm
Austin Butler, the actor who played Elvis Presley in the biopic “Elvis,” recently made headlines after revealing that he had to visit the emergency room following the end of filming.

In an interview with People during the People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live SAG Awards 2023 preshow on Feb. 26, he called playing the late King of Rock ‘n Roll was “the greatest ride of my life.”

However, Butler also recounted how he started experiencing severe chest pains the day after filming wrapped and immediately went to the hospital.

“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis,” he said.

While he was there, doctors ran a battery of tests and determined that the pain was likely caused by stress and exhaustion. He “spent a week in bed,” he said.

Butler told People that he had been working nonstop for months to prepare for the role of Elvis, and that the intense physical and emotional demands of the part had taken a toll on his body.

He described the experience as a wake-up call, saying that he realized he needed to prioritize his health and take time to recover.

Do you have trouble taking time off for rest and recuperation?

In an earlier interview with GQ Magazine, Butler had spoken about the challenges of portraying such an iconic figure.

The actor said he spent months studying Elvis’s life, learning to play the guitar, and working with a vocal coach to master the King’s singing style.

He also revealed that he had gone through extensive physical training to build the strength and stamina necessary for the role.

Butler’s commitment to the part is clear, and it is evident that he has poured his heart and soul into the performance. However, the toll that such a demanding role can take on an actor’s health is also apparent.

While it is not uncommon for actors to undergo intense physical transformations or to put themselves through rigorous training to prepare for a role, it is important that they take care of themselves and seek medical attention if necessary.

Butler’s experience is a reminder of the importance of self-care and the need to prioritize one’s health appropriately, even in the pursuit of our most important goals.

It is also a testament to the dedication and hard work required to bring such an iconic figure to life on screen again, and the sacrifices that actors sometimes make in the pursuit of their craft.

As for Butler, he has assured fans that he is feeling better and taken steps to prioritize his health, including taking time off to rest and recover.

