33-Year-Old Deputy Dies After Falling Ill During Basic Training: Sheriff's Office

An Indiana deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has died after falling ill during basic training.

The sheriff’s office announced his death in a Thursday statement.

Deputy Asson Hacker, 33, was participating in basic training when he suddenly fell ill, the sheriff’s office said.

He was rushed to a hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

However, by that time, it was already too late.

“Deputy Hacker never regained consciousness,” the statement said.

Hacker is survived by his wife Kourtney and three young children.

According to Vanderburgh County, Indiana officials, he leaves behind a wife and three young children. https://t.co/tyf5AQuzx7 — 21Alive News (@ABC21WPTA) March 3, 2023

This was Hacker’s fourth month with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office after joining in December.

Right now, not much is known about his death.

The Courier & Press reported that an autopsy was conducted Friday by coroner Steve Lockyear.

However, Hacker’s cause of death will not be known until they review the results of lab tests.

“These tests can take up to three weeks to complete,” Lockyear told the Courier & Press in an email.

Lockyear also told the outlet that Hacker had no “obvious” injuries that would have been responsible for his death.

The sheriff’s office said further details pertaining to Hacker’s death will be released in the coming days.

“Please keep the Hacker family in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

It also thanked many of the agencies involved for their support.

“The support of our friends at the Evansville Police Department, the Indiana State Police, Deaconess Hospital Police, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association, and Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Many on social media also offered their prayers for Hacker and his family.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.