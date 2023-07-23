Fitness influencer and power-lifter Justyn Vicky was killed in a freak accident last week after getting crushed while trying to lifting more than 450 pounds.

Vicky, 33, was a nutritional adviser and personal trainer from East Java, Indonesia, according to the U.K. Daily Mail. His Instagram account, which consists of bodybuilding videos and fitness tips, had a following of 30,000.

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky dead at 33 after 400-pound weight breaks neck 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/AzVCeN88Uo — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 21, 2023

He specialized in the barbell squat, which is known to be an especially dangerous form of powerlifting.

Vicky acknowledged the dangers in a July 5 video in which he sought to educate others on how to properly execute the squat press.

“Done properly, which it seldom is, a barbell squat need not be all that dangerous … done properly, a barbell squat is capable of producing degrees of muscle mass increase that cannot be produced by any other exercise … it’s dangerous as hell,” the video stated, according to People magazine.

Unfortunately, this warning proved true for Vicky only 10 days later.

Is bodybuilding a good hobby? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 40% (335 Votes) No: 60% (495 Votes)

During a July 15 training session at The Paradise Bali gym in Sanur, Indonesia, he attempted to squat-press over 450 pounds but couldn’t stand back up with the heavy weight on his shoulders, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite his spotter’s attempts to lift the weight off of him, Vicky couldn’t escape from underneath the barbell.

A painful video shared on social media showed the moment the barbell slipped onto Vicky’s neck, causing him to slump forward under the weight.

The impact is evident.

WARNING: The following video might disturb some viewers.

Bodybuilder Justyn Vicky, 33, passes away after being crushed by barbell while trying to squat 450+ lbs in horror accident pic.twitter.com/jUFHsFSHrZ — MiddleManMedia (@middlemanmediaa) July 21, 2023

The accident caused Vicky to suffer “a broken neck and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

He was quickly rushed to a local hospital where he underwent an emergency procedure, according to the Daily Mail. Attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

According to E! News, Justyn Vicky was in the middle of doing squat presses with a spotter when the weight fell on his neck. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, but he was declared dead later on. | @philstarlife FULL STORY: https://t.co/JoHVx7Vdjy pic.twitter.com/erWidarfXb — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) July 23, 2023

The Paradise Bali gym issued a statement on Instagram last week in remembrance of Vicky and to celebrate “the profound impact he had on each and every one of us.”

“Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply,” the statement said.

“Every session with Justyn felt like much more than just exercise. He created a nurturing environment where we felt safe to challenge ourselves, both physically and mentally. His belief in our potential pushed us beyond our limits, empowering us to discover newfound strength and resilience within ourselves …

“Today, as we bid farewell to our dear Justyn let us remember him as an extraordinary soul who dedicated his life to improving ours,” the statement continued. “To our dear Justyn, your impact on our lives is immeasurable … Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.