Parler Share
News

33-Year-Old Veteran Retakes Congressional Seat from Dems: 'Today We Made History'

 By Richard Moorhead  November 8, 2022 at 7:51pm
Parler Share

A 33-year-old Florida Air Force veteran has flipped one of the first seats in the midterm election.

Decision Desk HQ projected Republican Anna Paulina Luna as the victor in the campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, defeating Democrat Eric Lynn.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Florida, with Luna projected as the winner of the battleground election less than an hour after the final vote was cast.

Trending:
Registered Democrat Placed Under Arrest After Poll Worker Finds Suspicious Message on a Voting Machine

Luna thanked her supporters in a tweet recognizing her victory. The Republican pointed to her grassroots campaign as vital in defeating an opponent who far outspent her in the general election.

“Today we made history,” Luna tweeted.

“I look forward to serving you in DC!”

Has the red wave arrived?

Luna secured a margin of victory of roughly 8.6 percent with 95 percent of the vote counted, a development that could display the nascent strength of the Republican Party in Florida.

Florida’s 13th district was formerly represented by Charlie Crist, a Democrat who resigned his office to focus on a gubernatorial campaign against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fox News called Florida’s gubernatorial election for DeSantis immediately as polls closed in the state, with Crist slated for a loss.

Related:
Judge Issues Ruling on Republicans' Emergency Request to Keep Polls Open Amid Voting Machine Chaos

Luna’s win amounts to one of the first flips of the election. Republicans only need six seats to secure a majority in the House.

The Hispanic veteran and military wife will represent the Pinellas County district in Congress, including the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Breaking: Winner Decided in Pennsylvania Senate Race
Watch: 'Where Woke Goes to Die': DeSantis Gives Fiery Victory Lap Speech - Met with Thunderous Applause
33-Year-Old Veteran Retakes Congressional Seat from Dems: 'Today We Made History'
NYT Prepares Dems with 5 Coping Strategies as Red Wave Looms: Somehow Not Satire
Trump Fires Warning Shot at DeSantis, Did He Just Accidentally Reveal His Cards?
See more...

Conversation