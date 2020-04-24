33-Year-Old Widow Reportedly Finds Husband's Last Words to Her After Looking at His Phone

Many people, after losing a loved one, pine for one last chance to interact with them: One last chance to hear their voice, one last chance to say they love them, one last chance to wrap them in their arms.

But when people get that “one last chance,” it’s often bittersweet. Even if they do discover a last message or a recording intended for them, along with the overwhelming love comes a renewed sense of loss.

Katie Coelho, 33, from Connecticut experienced that when her husband, Jonathan, passed away at just 32 years old after contracting COVID-19.

After nearly a month of fighting the virus, Jonathan suffered a heart attack.

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

“This morning unexpectedly Jonathan went into cardiac arrest and passed away,” Katie posted in a heartbreaking update on Wednesday. “He had been doing significantly better the last few days and we were given a very optimistic prognosis.”

“The nurse told me she has no idea what happened and why.”

“I was able to sit with Jonathan in the ICU after it happened and just sat, cried and told him how much the kids and I loved him.”

But what she didn’t know was that in the time leading up to her husband’s intubation, he’d taken time to craft a message to his family on his phone. When Katie got his belongings, she found the note.

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,” the note began. “I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and penny.”

“Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met … you are truly one of a kind … make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

“Let Braedyn [know] he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do.”

“Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life.”

“I’m so lucky. Don’t hold back, and if you meet someone know that if they love you and the kids that I love that for you,” he wrote, according to Buzzfeed News. “Always be happy no matter what!”

RELATED: HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Welcomes Baby Girl Named Hazel

Katie was tasked with the difficult job of writing her husband’s obituary, which was published on her page on Thursday.

“Jonathan Coelho (Known as Coelho to many) (age 32) passed away on Wednesday April 22,2020 after a courageous battle with Covid-19,” she wrote. “Jonathan fought for 28 days in the hospital and 20 days on a ventilator, he was so close to recovery when his body just couldn’t fight anymore.”

“He was a hard worker with a kind soul. Jonathan had a smile that made anyone feel loved, and a hug that made you feel secure. Jonathan was the most amazing husband to his wife, best friend and soulmate Katie for 7 years. He loved the life they had built together, but his most cherished accomplishments were his two children Braedyn (age 2) and Penelope (age 10 months).”

“It’s unfair that Jonathan’s time with [his] family was cut so short. Jonathan only ever wanted to be there for his children and wife and this virus stole that away from him.”

“I’m so thankful I found the note, but the other part of me is so sad,” she told Buzzfeed News. “Because I know how scared he was and where his mind must’ve been to think he had to write something like that.”

“My kids aren’t going to remember their dad — it’s going to be me making sure they remember their dad and know their dad. So I have that note to say, ‘Your dad was really sick and fighting for his life, but he wanted you to know how much he loved you.'”

The future will be difficult for this family as they navigate life without their beloved father and husband.

“The pain we are feeling is indescribable, our everything was stolen from us,” Katie posted. “My heart is not even broken it’s shattered. My kids and I will live the rest of our lives without Jonathan. And I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

Since their story has been picked up by multiple outlets, many have sent their condolences and have gotten a glimpse at a kind soul who made sure, even in his final moments, to remind his family how much they meant to him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.