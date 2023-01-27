35-Year-Old Former NFL Player Says He Almost Died from a Stroke, Can't Believe It: 'God Not Done with Me Yet'

A retired NFL defensive tackle is revealing that a stroke nearly cost him his life.

Former Washington Redskins lineman Chris Baker appeared in a hospital room in a video shared on his Instagram story on Wednesday, speaking about a medical emergency that could’ve resulted in his death at the age of 35.

“Tell your love ones you love ’em, my life almost ended 2 days ago,” Baker captioned the post, revealing he suffered from a stroke on Friday, according to TMZ.

“I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”

Baker is hospitalized in Hartford, Connecticut, according to People.

Baker’s mother described her son as suffering from a “serious” stroke in remarks to TMZ, with doctors performing an emergency surgery.

Baker’s doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Another video showed Baker being treated with IVs in the hospital room. The former NFL player shared a video from the hospital hallway in another post.

The Washington Commanders’ official Instagram account commented with prayer hands and heart emojis on the post, expressing well-wishes to the former player.

Baker played for the then-Washington Redskins for six seasons in a nine-year NFL career.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins.

The Hampton University alumni recorded 214 tackles and 12 sacks over the course of his career.

