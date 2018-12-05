37 Taliban Killed After Car Bomb Prematurely Explodes

Dozens of Taliban members were killed Saturday when a car bomb they were planning to detonate exploded prematurely, the Middle East North Africa Financial Network reported.

MENAFN reported at least 37 were killed in the southern Kandahar province.

According to Pajhwok Afghan Network, Aziz Ahmad Aziz a spokesman for the governor told the network that the incident took place in Maroof district late Friday night.

Explosives-laden Humvee goes off prematurely among Taliban leaving 37 dead pic.twitter.com/6rdlXfQH6i — Afghan Visa (@afghanvisa) December 2, 2018

Aziz said the explosion occurred after “militants rigged a Humvee vehicle with explosives and wanted to target border police battalion in Atghar district of southern Zabul province.”

Pajhwok Afghan News reported 37 deaths in its tweet about the explosion.

Flash: 37 #Taliban were killed in their own car bomb blast in Maroof district of #Kandahar province. @MoDAfghanistan — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) December 1, 2018

Pajhwok reported that the Ministry of Defense believes 15 motorcycles were also destroyed in the bombing.

United News of India reported that the militants who organized the bombing were planning to attack the Afghan military.

UNI reported that the Taliban has “refuted the reports, claiming that there was no such incident at all.”

One reporter at 1TV Media in Afghanistan reported as many as 40 Taliban members died from the blast.

“The packed Humvee was planed 2 b use in an attack on #Maruf district by #Taliban,” the reporter said.

40 #Taliban militants have been killed in an explosive-packed Humvee explosion in a border place between #Kandahar & #Zabul provinces.The packed Humvee was planed 2 b use in an attack on #Maruf district by #Taliban.Security sources — Tareq Saqeb (@TareqSaqeb) December 2, 2018

“Kandahar has been among the relatively calm provinces but the security situation in some of its districts has deteriorated during the recent months,” according to The Khaama Press News Agency.”

The Taliban movement was one of the major forces that opposed Kabul, according to UNI.

Taliban militants seized power in Afghanistan in 1996 but were overthrown in 2001. They have continued fighting as insurgents.

