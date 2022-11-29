Parler Share
37-Year-Old Country Singer-Songwriter Dies Unexpectedly in Sleep Just Hours After His Wedding

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 29, 2022 at 11:54am
The country music world lost an up-and-coming star over the weekend, and the circumstances left many shocked.

According to The Oklahoman, Jake Flint, 37, an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter, died in his sleep on Saturday night.

The situation is exponentially more difficult for friends, family and fans because he had just been married hours earlier.

The Oklahoman noted that Flint and his bride Brenda exchanged vows on a rainy Saturday afternoon at a remote homestead between the towns of Claremore and Owasso.

Clif Doyal, Flint’s publicist, confirmed the news of Flint’s death on Monday.

“He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. … He was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome,” Doyal told The Oklahoman.

“He was also larger than life. He easily lit up a room and made tons of friends really easily. … He would go out of his way for people, just small kindnesses. I think that’s why this is such a devastating blow.”

No cause of death has been revealed.


“We’re still just reeling in the shock and disbelief of this,” said Brenda Cline, Flint’s business adviser and former manager.

“We’ve all lost friends, we’ve all lost family members; it’s life. But I don’t think I’ve ever experienced such a shocking set of circumstances with losing someone and how cruel this [is] for Brenda, his wife. To become a bride and a widow in just a few hours is unfathomable. I just can’t imagine what she’s going through.”

Brenda Flint posted a video clip of their wedding on Facebook with the caption, “I don’t understand.”

Flint released four albums between 2016 and 2021 and performed at numerous music festivals.

Given his popularity, especially in the Oklahoma “red dirt” country music scene, tributes flooded social media.

Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Mike McClure reflected on Flint’s passion for country music.

“He really loved to do it — and you could tell,” McClure told The Oklahoman.

“That was pretty indicative of Jake’s spirit: Man, if you needed something, he was there. … He was just a straight-up good dude and not only worked on his own music but tried to help pave the way for some other artists that hadn’t really recorded yet.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
