38 People Cited for Violations After State Department Investigates Hillary Clinton Emails

A State Department investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server has found that more than 500 security violations took place on her watch.

Thirty-eight individuals, who committed 91 violations among them, could be identified as violators and face punishment, Fox News reported.

In total, the investigation uncovered 588 violations, but 497 of them could not be traced back to a specific individual.

The report covered 33,000 emails State Department investigators were able to physically examine from the 2009-2013 timespan when Clinton was former President Barack Obama’s top diplomat.

The FBI launched an initial investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, but its investigation ended in 2016 with the FBI refusing to press charges. At that point, the State Department began its internal review.

According to the report, the review was hindered by a number of factors including missing emails, the Washington Examiner reported.

Another factor was the time gap of five to nine years between the time emails were sent and investigators interviewed current and former State Department employees about them.

The report listed as a “serious” challenge the fact that many people the investigation wanted to reach were unresponsive or could not be contacted.

Prior to the report’s release, President Donald Trump reminded the nation of the email scandal.

The report said Clinton’s use of a private email system “added an increased degree of risk of compromise, as a private system lacks the network monitoring and intrusion detection capabilities of [the] State Department.”

“While the use of a private email system itself did not necessarily increase the likelihood of classified information being transmitted on unclassified systems, those incidents which then resulted in the presence of classified information upon it carried an increased risk of compromise or inadvertent disclosure,” the report said.

The State Department could not find “persuasive evidence” of deliberate and department-wide mishandling of classified information.

