38-Year-Old Able-Bodied Man Irate After Losing Food Stamps Under Trump

President Donald Trump recently cracked down on work requirements with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by means of the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The policy drastically expanded work requirements for those who want to continue receiving food stamps.

But Nelson Scott, a 38-year-old able-bodied man from Tennessee, called the changes “some bulls**t” in a viral interview last month with WZTV.

Scott is “38, not disabled, doesn’t have any kids, doesn’t go to school, and doesn’t have a job,” all of which work against him with respect to eligibility, according to WZTV.

He was previously receiving $292 per month to pay for groceries.

Scott is a convicted felon, which makes finding a job more difficult.

But social media commenters had very little sympathy for Scott and others who have been receiving free food from the taxpayers until the new common-sense rules were passed.

“We’d be mining diamonds on Pluto if we weren’t stuck here babysitting these anchors on society,” one user said.

Another posted a meme showing how “leftist policies don’t help the needy,” but instead “fund the lazy.”

“What a lazy and pathetic excuse for a man,” a third commenter agreed.

A fourth observed, “If he had any self-awareness he would be devastated and embarrassed that he is a 38-year-old man without physical disabilities that cannot feed himself without handouts and set-asides from taxpayers.”

Another meme posted by a user showed how people on welfare in America with “no job” can expect to have their fridges and pantries stocked, while middle-class Americans living “paycheck to paycheck” have to figure out how to make ends meet.

Scott will not be alone in losing his food stamps.

According to a webpage from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the upper age limit for food stamp recipients will increase to 65 or older.

The changes also limit “the exception based on responsibility to care for a dependent child to those with a child under 14 years of age.”

The exceptions for “homeless individuals, veterans, and those 24 and younger who aged out of foster care” were also removed.

