An entrepreneur from California who works in the field of geotracking, geolocation, and intel analysis is warning that over the next 14 months the U.S. will suffer a wave of terrorism on our own soil.

Tony Seruga, who claims to have been an intel analyst for 39 years, jumped to his X account on Tuesday to warn that we are on the eve of wave after wave of terror attacks on our homeland. Seruga is not alone, of course.

According to his LinkedIn page, Seruga, who describes himself as a “hardcore serial entrepreneur who built or sold over 600 businesses,” said that he has performed intel services as a private individual for many governments and federal agencies.

But whatever his background, the terror attacks he is warning about might just seem like common sense that can be gleaned without any deep intel background.

“This post will be attacked by the left, the marxists, the trolls, Antifa, BLM, even the intelligence community,” Seruga said at the start of his X post.

Seruga goes on to describe some of his experience.

“I’m a 39 year intelligence analyst,” he said, “I and my team’s clients include the United States Government, British Government, Israeli Government, Saudi Arabia Government, NEOM, Microsoft, Dell Computers, GE, IBM, General Motors Corporation, The Scott Fetzer Corporation, Managing Dutch East India Company Archives for UNESCO, Procter & Gamble, Raytheon, Mastercard, Walmart, Northrop Grumman, Berkshire Hathaway, General Dynamics, BAE Systems, Standard Oil aka ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, et al.”

Then he added a little statement of the obvious: “Intelligence is NEVER perfect. It’s a messy, messy business.”

Despite that, he thinks this time there is quite a bit to be sure about where it concerns terrorism inside our own borders.

“Rarely can I ‘guarantee’ the intelligence. Many times just releasing it in the wild can stop a false flag or genuine attack. But with as close to 100% confidence as possible, there WILL be multiple terrorist attacks in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“The attacks will come in waves for the next 14 months,” Seruga warned.

“Hundreds of thousands of CCP saboteurs trained to attack our electrical grid, poison our water supply, destroy our railways and main highway arteries, additionally at least a million, possibly two million terrorists are already here from Palestine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Qatar, Lebanon, Iran, Somalia, etc., etc., and they are extremely well funded and get this, the Biden Administration working with the UN has given them debit cards that are reloaded every month.”

He added links to three stories about a terror cell called “Hezbollah Unit 910,” which is described as “a sleeper cell already in the U.S. awaiting the green light from Persia to launch attacks.”

“This is just one group of hundreds here to destroy America,” he stated.

This is all highly believable. After all, we have already been warned by the Dept. of Homeland Security that President Joe Biden’s disastrous border crisis has allowed hundreds of people on a terror watch list to sneak across our borders. And those are just the ones we know about.

The idea that there are thousands of terrorists of all stripes hiding among us right now is one that simply seems obvious. And we have useless government agencies like the FBI to thank — an agency that is more interested in putting MAGA voters and parents of school kids in jail than they are in finding real enemies.

And with a wide-open border that no longer has any mechanism to screen out enemies, and a president who has millions in his pocket from foreign countries that have self-identified as our mortal enemies, it seems inevitable.

Terror attacks inside our borders just seems like a foregone conclusion.

