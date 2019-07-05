SECTIONS
3X Super Bowl Champion Suffers Another Stroke, Family Issues Statement About His Condition

By Joe Setyon
Published July 5, 2019 at 10:56am
Legendary New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi was taken to the hospital Thursday after suffering a stroke, according to his family.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA,” the statement read.

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties,” the statement added.

“Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

It’s the second time that Bruschi, now 46, has suffered a stroke.

The first came in 2005, when he was on the Patriots.

Bruschi spoke about that first stroke in a 2014 interview with Men’s Health.

“The biggest takeaway for me is that we all face adversity in our lives. For me it was a stroke. For others it’s cancer or losing a loved one,” he said at the time. “But life is all about what you do after that. We’re all tested in different ways. How you respond — the effort to go on — always has to be attempted.”

Bruschi played 13 seasons with New England after being drafted in the third round of the 1996 draft.

He racked up more than 1,000 tackles over the course of his career, and won the Super Bowl three times — in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

As news of his stroke broke, plenty of people sent him their well-wishes.

Here’s hoping Bruschi is back to full strength soon.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
