3X Super Bowl Champion Suffers Another Stroke, Family Issues Statement About His Condition

Legendary New England Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi was taken to the hospital Thursday after suffering a stroke, according to his family.

“Yesterday afternoon, Tedy had a stroke, known as a TIA,” the statement read.

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties,” the statement added.

“Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

TRENDING: Three Cheers for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Inventor of the Airborne Locomotive

It’s the second time that Bruschi, now 46, has suffered a stroke.

The first came in 2005, when he was on the Patriots.

Bruschi spoke about that first stroke in a 2014 interview with Men’s Health.

“The biggest takeaway for me is that we all face adversity in our lives. For me it was a stroke. For others it’s cancer or losing a loved one,” he said at the time. “But life is all about what you do after that. We’re all tested in different ways. How you respond — the effort to go on — always has to be attempted.”

Bruschi played 13 seasons with New England after being drafted in the third round of the 1996 draft.

He racked up more than 1,000 tackles over the course of his career, and won the Super Bowl three times — in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

As news of his stroke broke, plenty of people sent him their well-wishes.

Prayers to @TedyBruschi, one of the most loyal teammates and best people you will ever meet. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 https://t.co/C2d6tq6ZPu pic.twitter.com/uo5onMZy2b — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 5, 2019

RELATED: Hollywood Actor Daniel Radcliffe Attacks Tom Brady over Trump Support: ‘Take That MAGA Hat Out’

Best wishes to @TedyBruschi as he recovers from a stroke. He is a great, great guy. Always friendly, always smiling. Get well soon, Tedy. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 5, 2019

🙏🏼 For Tedy Bruschi Hang in there pic.twitter.com/5MwGni4hCK — BostonSports2019-B.S.E (@Boston_Sports18) July 5, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tedy Bruschi. We’ve just learned that he suffered a stroke. Tedy’s Team has issued the following statement on behalf of the Bruschi family.#nfl | #3ptcnvrsn pic.twitter.com/DLCpM8eHtF — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) July 5, 2019

Here’s hoping Bruschi is back to full strength soon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.