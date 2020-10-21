Four babies in Australia have died in as many weeks after they were denied cardiac treatment that could have saved their lives if not for the country’s strict and ongoing coronavirus mandates.

ABC News Australia reported Tuesday that the four infants had all died at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the city of Adelaide since September.

According to the report, John Svigos, who leads a group representing the medical facility, told government officials the South Australia city was the only mainland state capital without onsite cardiac treatment or external oxygenation machines available for infants and children.

But because of restrictions that limit travel in the vast country, children in need of the treatments are being denied them.

“Children who would normally have emergency transfers to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital for the treatment are currently unable to because of coronavirus restrictions on re-entering South Australia from Victoria,” the ABC News Australia report said.

As health authorities and medical officials squabble about getting the faculty its own oxygenation machines, Svigos lamented the unnecessary loss of life.

“How many more deaths of babies and young children will staff be forced to endure before the minister for health cuts across this unnecessary procrastination?” he rightly asked.

The government, meanwhile, is ducking any responsibility for the infants’ deaths, according to the Washington Examiner.

Victoria’s premier, Daniel Andrews, told reporters, “There was a choice not at our end, but the other end for them not to be sent. I can only go with what I’ve been told. I don’t think it was a ‘you can’t come here’ type of deal.”

But while the adults argue, children who might be alive right now are not.

When will common sense and science prevail, not just in Australia, but globally?

In this country, back in March, President Donald Trump was widely mocked for daring to suggest that shutting down life and sticking everyone indoors would certainly come with devastating unintended consequences.

“You’re going to lose more people by putting a country into a massive recession or depression,” Trump warned at a Fox News town hall event.

“You’re going to lose people. You’re going to have suicides by the thousands,” he said.

The president touched on that subject again during a coronavirus media briefing March 23, saying, “I’m talking about where people suffer massive depression, where people commit suicide, where tremendous death happens. …

“You have death. Probably and — I mean, definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about with regard to the virus.”

In an ABC News (America) fact check on the comments, the establishment media outlet noted, “There’s no way to predict the exact impact of an unprecedented pandemic, but experts also say that there’s no evidence to suggest that the suicide rate will rise dramatically because people are stressed from losing their jobs or that the death toll would surpass potential coronavirus deaths.”

ABC News also assured us that fewer people would die in car accidents because you can’t drive when the government tells you you’re not allowed to go outside.

More than seven months later, the world is learning the true magnitude of the damage of lockdowns and other government mandates that control the movements and behavior of people.

No person truly knows the death toll in this country from the virus itself, thanks in part to an apparent financial incentive from the federal government to attribute any available fatalities to COVID-19 despite other factors.

But we do know the lockdowns have been devastating.

Suicides have skyrocketed, as have reported cases of suicidal ideations.

Substance abuse issues have increased, and those issues will likely affect generations to come.

Nobody knows how many people will die from congestive heart failure or cirrhotic livers in 30 years from an addiction they picked up this year as they were psychologically pummeled by liberal government mandates and hopeless establishment media reporting.

Additionally, worldwide poverty will increase in the years to come, as will instances of preverbal disease as access to routine treatments have been halted.

Lockdowns are so damaging to people emotionally, physically and financially that the globe’s supposed pre-eminent body for medicine, the World Health Organization, strongly came out against them less than two weeks ago.

Citing the devastating effects listed above, the WHO’s special envoy on COVID-19, Dr. David Nabarro, made a plea to international leaders to stop locking down healthy people.

WATCH: Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19, tells Andrew Neil: ‘We really do appeal to all world leaders: stop using lockdown as your primary control method’. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/XLdaedsKVS #SpectatorTV @afneil | @davidnabarro pic.twitter.com/1M4xf3VnXQ — The Spectator (@spectator) October 9, 2020

“Look what’s happened to smallholder farmers all over the world,” he said. “Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition.”

“We really do appeal to all world leaders: Stop using lockdown as your primary control method, develop better systems for doing it, work together and learn from each other. But remember, lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

Despite the warning, it’s already too late for many.

It’s too late to follow that advice for the caretakers of the four infant children in Australia.

Those children apparently died so that others, most of them presumably perfectly healthy adults, could could cling to a life lived in fear.

