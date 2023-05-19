These 4 Companies Have Gone 'Full Bud Light' as Beer Company Continues to Suffer from Going Woke

Americans seem to have succeeded in sending a strong message to Bud Light for its woke support of radical transgenderism, but there are plenty more corporations doing the same sort of stuff — if not worse.

We are all well aware of the debacle Bud Light spun up for itself by partnering with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Since the uproar over the short-lived campaign with Mulvaney, Bud Light has suffered a sales bloodbath in April, and hasn’t gotten any better this month.

“Nationwide retail sales of Bud Light sales dropped 23.6 percent versus a year ago during the week ended May 6 — slightly worse than the 23.3 percent decline for the week ended April 29, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data,” the New York Post recently reported.

Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev is also experiencing pain outside of Bud’s sinking sales.

“Those included Budweiser, down 9.7 percent versus an 11.4 percent drop a week earlier; Michelob Ultra, down 2.9 percent versus 4.3 percent; and Natural Light, down 2.5 percent versus 5.2 percent the previous week,” the Post added.

Sales have fallen every month since the Mulvaney revelations. That is all well and good and has been an unusually soaring victory for conservatives. But, Bud Light is far from the only woke corporation perpetrating this sort of garbage.

On Wednesday, the Daily Signal detailed the left-wing, wokery perpetrated by several other corporations.

The first on the list was retail giant Target, which has been sending millions to gay advocacy groups for decades, has sent schools millions to push the gay agenda on our children, and has filled stores with products for kids that cater to the radical transgender agenda.

Target ended up in the crosshairs of boycotters when it refused to stop so-called transgender men from going into their girls’ bathrooms and changing rooms. But losing millions in sales and market share from 2016 to 2018 did not deter its fealty to wokeness. This month, Target even introduce a line of transgender clothing for toddlers and infants to help parents “tuck” and “bind” their children’s genitals, Breitbart News reported.

Daily Signal added, “There are baby bodysuits, rompers, mugs, and a collection of books that would put most moms on the warpath. ‘My Sister Daisy,’ which is about a boy learning how to treat his younger brother’s “gender [transition] with compassion,” is recommended for 5- to 7-year-olds, while ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish’ clocks in even younger (4-8).”

Daily Signal also pointed to jeans maker Levi Strauss and Co. The 170-year-old company has a newly expanded line of “gender-neutral” clothing. But, Levi’s has also been pushing the extreme gay agenda for decades.

“Its first foray into the trans market was 2017 with a collection called Line 8. Since then, it has only leaned harder into the fad, posting a guide to unisex shopping in 2019. (Like every other company on this list, its extremism also extends to abortion politics.),” Daily Signal added.

Anyone who has paid any attention at all to the extreme leftism in our society knows that the next corporation on the list is one of the worst for its extremism. Starbucks coffee has been pushing the hard-left agenda for decades.

“A statement from the company’s Sara Kelly announced that Starbucks is committed to the most outrageous forms of corporate activism — including paid travel for transgender surgery. ‘Regardless of where you live or what you believe, partners enrolled in Starbucks health care will now be offered reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures when those services are not available within 100 miles of a partner’s home,'” Daily Signal added.

“They’re going ‘full Bud Light,'” one individual commented on the brand.

The company also has a history of being anti-police.

Finally, there is the sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, which has begun pushing leftism for the last few years with swimsuit covers featuring gays, transgenders, senior citizens, and the morbidly obese as swimsuit models.

It has been a good thing to focus energy on Bud Light to hold the beer brand accountable for its attack on our society, of course. But we should also not lose sight of the fact that nearly every huge corporation out there caters to anti-Americanism and the child-grooming LGBT agenda.

