Opinion
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, right, will debate Vice President Kamala Harris, left, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump, right, will debate Vice President Kamala Harris, left, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

4 Keys for Crushing Kamala: Here's How Trump Can Secure His Election Victory During Tomorrow Night's Debate

 By Michael Austin  September 9, 2024 at 10:01am
The outcome of Tuesday night’s presidential debate will likely determine who wins the 2024 presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris currently stands a good chance of securing an electoral victory. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average currently shows the vice president with a 2.8-point lead. This is thanks in no small part to the coordinated effort to protect her.

The media, entertainment industry and other U.S. institutions captured by the left have propped up the Democrat by hiding her many flaws.

Tuesday’s debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump might be the latter’s only chance of breaking through that protective shield.

If he manages to do so, and if the same voters who universally rejected Harris in the 2020 Democratic primaries are reminded why they did so, Trump might very well secure his own victory in one fell swoop.

Trump Wakes Up to Encouraging News on Morning of Debate - Kamala Appears to Be Slipping in Newest Poll

But if Trump is going to win, he needs to follow the following four steps.

1. Remain Disciplined, Just Like Last Time

In his first debate with President Joe Biden, Trump remained about as disciplined as he has ever been.

Sure, he still managed to sneak in many of his trademark jabs and Trump-isms, but overall, Trump executed a rather balanced attack.

Will Trump win the debate?

Trump only became aggressive (with few exceptions) when he saw an opportune opening to deliver a finishing blow.

In the past, a less-disciplined Trump would have been on the attack all night long.

Doing so can certainly lead to a few wins, but an over-aggressive Trump isn’t going to win over any moderates or swing voters.

A disciplined Trump, though? He certainly could.

After all, he did so in his last debate.

Everything Is Riding on the Sept. 10 Debate: Why Trump Needs to Win

2. Let Kamala Hang Herself

There’s a reason Harris is refusing to sit down for an extended one-on-one interview. It’s the same reason she’s backed out of all the other debates with Trump: She’s is a terrible politician.

When she isn’t promoting insane Communist-esque economic policies — like price controls and capital gains taxes — our current vice president is vomiting out word salads.

The following clip, for example, is rather typical for Harris.

The second key to Trump winning the debate goes along with the first; he needs to let Harris hang herself by remaining disciplined and giving her room to do so.

She’ll take care of the rest from there.

3. Pin Her Down on Policy

Harris doesn’t perform well under pressure.

This is especially the case when you press the vice president on her terrible record.

There’s no better example of this than when former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard absolutely wrecked Harris on the debate stage in 2019.

Harris’s 2020 campaign never recovered from that moment.

Gabbard has been brought into Trump’s campaign to help the former president prepare for Tuesday’s debate.

Trump needs to create a similar highlight on Tuesday night.

4. Remind the World of Her Radical Record

Thanks to how much the media has protected Harris, too few U.S. voters remember how terrible — and indefensible — her policies are.

Even fewer likely remember that Harris was ranked the “most liberal” senator during her time in Congress.

If Trump can remind voters of those facts, Harris is toast.

The only problem for Trump is that tomorrow night might be his only chance to do so this election cycle.

Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael Austin
Manager of Publishing Operations
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Manager of Publishing Operations.His current role involves managing the editorial team and editorial operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment, Biblical Worldview




Conversation