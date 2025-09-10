Share
(alfexe / Getty Images)

4-Minute Long Commercials? Big Pharma and News Media Devastated as Trump EO Changes How Drug Ads Work

 By Samantha Chang  September 10, 2025 at 4:43am
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said President Donald Trump’s new executive order requiring pharmaceutical companies to list all the side effects of the drugs they sell could result in four-minute commercials that will likely force them to spend far less money on TV advertising.

Network and cable news outlets will be hurt the most by this shift, since drug commercials comprise a whopping 24.4 percent of evening ad minutes on those platforms.

“The order basically reinstates — or gives us now the opportunity to reinstate — the 1997 rules,” Kennedy told Fox News on Tuesday. “Prior to 1997, pharmaceutical advertisers were required to put all the side effects on their ads.”

As a result, many drug companies chose not to air TV commercials at all, Kennedy recounted.

In 1997, the Food and Drug Administration changed its rules to allow drug companies to report side effects on a website or by phone, easing the barrier to entry for TV marketing.

After 1997, RFK Jr. said, “They only had to report a few of [the side effects] on television, and that triggered a proliferation of these ads.”

Kennedy, a health and fitness fanatic, said removing the detailed disclosure requirements in 1997 led Americans to believe there’s a pill for every ailment.

This led to a lack of personal accountability for their health, he said.

However, pursuant to Trump’s new order, Big Pharma is “gonna have to report all their side effects,” Kennedy said.

“In some cases, that might create an advertisement that’s four minutes long,” he warned.

A four-minute commercial will be the death knell of TV advertising, because consumers simply don’t have the patience to sit through such a long ad. As a result, many drug companies will likely stop advertising on television.

For reference, pharmaceutical companies spent over $10 billion on drug advertising in 2024 — $5 billion of which was spent was on TV ads, per Wisconsin Watch. The other half was spent on radio, print, streaming, and online ads.

Big Pharma’s massive ad spend on TV news programs creates an insidious incentive for the media to ignore drug companies’ wrongdoings because they don’t want to bite the hand that feeds them.

Kennedy said the new disclosure requirements will help consumers make better-informed decisions about their health.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing transparency in drug advertisements.

“These ads can mislead the public about the full risks and benefits of a drug, encourage medicine over lifestyle changes, and inappropriately intervene in the relationship between a patient and physician,” the executive order read.

The move is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to overhaul drug and food marketing in the United States.

In August, Trump signed an executive order urging drug companies to stop price-gouging American consumers.

Accordingly, the president outlined steps that 17 of the leading drug companies must take to lower prescription drug prices for Americans — including matching the lowest price offered in other developed nations.

“There is no reason American consumers should pay exorbitantly more than other countries for the same drug in the same packaging and manufactured in the same factory,” Trump wrote.

Whether or not you agree with Trump’s EOs, it’s undisputed that Big Pharma needs a major wake-up call and a massive overhaul.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




