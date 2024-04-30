4 Officers Killed While Serving a Warrant, Others Injured: 'Our Hearts Ache'

Four law enforcement officers were fatally shot early Monday afternoon and four others wounded as they attempted to serve a warrant at a private residence in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A ninth victim, one of the suspected shooters, was also found dead at scene.

Three of the officers killed were members of a U.S. marshals fugitive task forces, including two 14-year veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Samuel Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott as well as a U.S. marshal, according to NBC News.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who responded to a call for backup, Joshua Eyer, was also killed.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wrote on social media that “[o]ur hearts are with the families and co-workers” of the fallen law enforcement officers.

Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal’s Task Force who were shot and killed. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 29, 2024

“Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal’s Task Force who were shot and killed. – RC,” he posted to X.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican who is running to succeed the term-limited Gov. Cooper, expressed similar sentiments on the platform.

Do police officers deserve more respect? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1795 Votes) No: 2% (37 Votes)

“Our hearts ache for the brave law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty today in east Charlotte, including the tragic loss of a Deputy U.S. Marshal,” he wrote shortly after news of the shootings broke. “Our thoughts are with them, their families, and the entire community during this difficult time. We also extend our sincere condolences to everyone who was injured in this violent attack.

“Our office will continue to monitor this ongoing situation as it unfolds,” he added.

Our hearts ache for the brave law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty today in east Charlotte, including the tragic loss of a Deputy U.S. Marshal. Our thoughts are with them, their families, and the entire community during this difficult time. We also extend our sincere… — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) April 29, 2024

Eyer, the CMPD officer killed in the shootout, was named “officer of the month” for April, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a news conference.

“It was just last month I was in this very room congratulating Officer Eyer for becoming officer of the month in April,” Jennings said, according to NBC. “And he certainly dedicated his life and gave his life to serve our citizens.”

Eyer was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, was found dead at the scene, according to WSOC-TV.

He was wanted on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the outlet, but officers were “met with fire” and shot the suspect when returning fire.

Another suspect then fired upon the task force from inside the home, triggering what WSOC called a “standoff.” Two people later vacated the home and were described by the station as a 17-year-old and a woman.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.