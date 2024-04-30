4 Officers Killed While Serving a Warrant, Others Injured: 'Our Hearts Ache'
Four law enforcement officers were fatally shot early Monday afternoon and four others wounded as they attempted to serve a warrant at a private residence in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A ninth victim, one of the suspected shooters, was also found dead at scene.
Three of the officers killed were members of a U.S. marshals fugitive task forces, including two 14-year veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Samuel Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott as well as a U.S. marshal, according to NBC News.
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who responded to a call for backup, Joshua Eyer, was also killed.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper wrote on social media that “[o]ur hearts are with the families and co-workers” of the fallen law enforcement officers.
Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today's brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal's Task Force who were shot and killed.
“Our hearts are with the families and co-workers of officers in today’s brutal attack, including two state Department of Adult Correction officers working with the US Marshal’s Task Force who were shot and killed. – RC,” he posted to X.
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican who is running to succeed the term-limited Gov. Cooper, expressed similar sentiments on the platform.
“Our hearts ache for the brave law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty today in east Charlotte, including the tragic loss of a Deputy U.S. Marshal,” he wrote shortly after news of the shootings broke. “Our thoughts are with them, their families, and the entire community during this difficult time. We also extend our sincere condolences to everyone who was injured in this violent attack.
“Our office will continue to monitor this ongoing situation as it unfolds,” he added.
"Our hearts ache for the brave law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty today in east Charlotte, including the tragic loss of a Deputy U.S. Marshal," he wrote shortly after news of the shootings broke. "Our thoughts are with them, their families, and the entire community during this difficult time. We also extend our sincere condolences to everyone who was injured in this violent attack.
Eyer, the CMPD officer killed in the shootout, was named “officer of the month” for April, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a news conference.
“It was just last month I was in this very room congratulating Officer Eyer for becoming officer of the month in April,” Jennings said, according to NBC. “And he certainly dedicated his life and gave his life to serve our citizens.”
Eyer was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
Suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr., 39, was found dead at the scene, according to WSOC-TV.
He was wanted on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the outlet, but officers were “met with fire” and shot the suspect when returning fire.
Another suspect then fired upon the task force from inside the home, triggering what WSOC called a “standoff.” Two people later vacated the home and were described by the station as a 17-year-old and a woman.
