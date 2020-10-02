The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shocked the political world. This was especially the case due to the timing of her death, less than two months before the 2020 election.

Supposedly in honor of her memory, many Democrats have argued against President Donald Trump and the Republicans filling her SCOTUS seat.

If Democrats truly wanted to honor Ginsburg’s memory, however, they should remember all of her beliefs, not just the ones that are politically convenient.

As it turns out, there are quite a few positions the late left-wing justice had that Democrats may find hard to accept.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Filling SCOTUS Seats: “The President Has the Authority … Is Elected for 4 Years Not 3 Years”

RBG: “The President is elected for 4 years not 3 years, so the powers that he has in year 3 continue into year 4. Maybe some members of the Senate will wake up & appreciate that that’s how it should be.” pic.twitter.com/xU2GucJwNk — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 21, 2020

Many Democrats are strangely arguing that it was unethical for Trump to nominate a Supreme Court justice in an election year.

Ginsburg’s dying wish was reportedly “that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

This is the opposite of what she said back in 2016, however.

When Barack Obama was president and the Democrats wanted to fill the open SCOTUS seat left by the late Antonin Scalia, Ginsburg made the same argument Republicans are making today.

“As you know, the president has the authority to name appointees to the Supreme Court, but he has to do so with the advice and consent of the Senate. And if the Senate does not act, as this current Senate is not acting, what can be done about it?” the late justice said during a speech at Georgetown Law School on Sept. 7, 2016, The Daily Wire reported.

“Even if you could conceive of a testing lawsuit, what would the response be? ‘Well, you want us to vote? So we’ll vote no.’ But I do think that cooler heads will prevail; I hope sooner rather than later. The president is elected for four years not three years, so the power that he has in year three continue into year four and maybe some members of the Senate will wake up and appreciate that that’s how it should be.”

Ginsburg Criticized Roe v. Wade

Instead of just addressing the challenge to Texas law, #SCOTUS in Roe v. Wade “wrote an opinion that made every abortion restriction in the country illegal in one fell swoop.” Who criticized Roe on this basis? Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. https://t.co/pYe9oEm4PT — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) December 11, 2019

Although Ginsburg was a staunch advocate of abortion, she has criticized the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

In her criticism, Ginsburg used the same argument that many conservatives make — a right to privacy doesn’t have anything to do with whether an unborn child has a right to life or not.

Ginsburg was, in fact, in favor of abortion rights for women.

In her mind, though, abortion was not a privacy issue, but rather an equal rights issue.

“The key to understanding Justice Ginsburg’s views on the constitutional right to abortion is that she sees it as a question of equal protection and not of privacy,” Sonja West, a law professor at the University of Georgia, told The Washington Post in 2016.

Although RBG was still opposed to pro-life policies, abortion advocates vehemently oppose any criticism of Roe v. Wade, a decision that has become almost like a religious tenet of the left at this point.

Leftists would not be pleased to learn RBG had spoken such blasphemy about their precious abortion rights.

She Was Against Packing the Supreme Court

Ruth Bader Ginsburg comes down hard against Democrats “partisan” idea to pack the Supreme Court. She goes on to say: “If anything would make the court appear partisan it would be that” & “I’m not at all in favor (of court packing)” I… I agree with RBG. pic.twitter.com/zsvHfJaiP5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2019

As the confirmation of Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court becomes increasingly inevitable, some Democrats are now suggesting that they will pack the court — thus adding to the total number of justices in order to dilute the impact of conservatives on the bench — in retaliation.

This definitely would not honor RBG’s memory, considering that she expressed her vehement opposition to packing the court in a 2019 interview with NPR.

“Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” Ginsburg said. “I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court.”

“If anything would make the court look partisan,” she continued, “it would be that — one side saying, ‘When we’re in power, we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.”

RBG Called Kaepernick’s Anthem Kneeling ‘Dumb and Disrespectful’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg called Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protest “dumb and disrespectful.” pic.twitter.com/4Oin4hbWZ1 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 20, 2020

In 2016, then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the national anthem because he believed that America was oppressing black people.

Like many conservatives and patriotic liberals, RBG considered this move by Kaepernick to be “dumb and disrespectful.

“I think it’s dumb and disrespectful. I would have the same answer if you asked me about flag burning. I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it,” Ginsburg said in October 2016.

“If they want to be stupid, there’s no law that should be preventive. If they want to be arrogant, there’s no law that prevents them from that.”

“What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that.”

After receiving significant backlash for her comments, RBG acknowledged she should have used a different tone but nevertheless did not fully apologize for the remarks themselves.

“Some of you have inquired about a book interview in which I was asked how I felt about Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who refused to stand for the national anthem,” she said in a statement. “Barely aware of the incident or its purpose, my comments were inappropriately dismissive and harsh. I should have declined to respond.”

If only liberals knew these four facts about RBG, then they might think twice about praising her as their ultra-progressive hero.

