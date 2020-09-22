Over the past several years, several white left-wingers have tried to weaponize racial politics for their own advantage by pretending to be people of color.

From prominent politicians to well-known activists, several of these leftists have been caught red-handed lying about their racial identity.

Here are the most famous examples:

Satchuel Cole

Satchuel Cole (they/them), born Jennifer Lynn Benton, is a prominent & highly respected BLM activist in Indiana. They have been exposed for pretending to be black. https://t.co/xnVfMbqDPZ pic.twitter.com/NS4A8swZNP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

The most recent example of a leftist pretending to be a person of color is Satchuel Cole.

A well-known Indiana social justice activist who had been an active member of the local Indy10 Black Lives Matter chapter, Cole recently announced that she had pretended to be black.

“Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white,” Cole wrote on Facebook.

“I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends and the work that I held so dear. I will do the work to take responsibility for my actions and try to reduce the harm that I have already caused.”

Jessica Krug

Jessica Krug, Professor Who Lied About Being Black, Resigns From George Washington University https://bit.ly/32kDxFr Posted by The Root on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Cole isn’t the only leftist caught lying about her racial identity in recent weeks.

On Sept. 3, Jessica Krug, an African and Latin American studies professor at George Washington University, revealed she had been lying about being black for her entire career.

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in the suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness,” Krug wrote in a post apologizing for her actions.

“I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so … but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring.”

Krug has since resigned from George Washington University, according to CNN.

Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal holding a book titled How to Be Black is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet in a long time. pic.twitter.com/JrD3ywfkUb — J (@JustenCharters) June 14, 2015

Perhaps the most famous example of a white woman pretending to be black comes in the form of Rachel Dolezal, who was the NAACP chapter president for Spokane, Washington.

In 2015, Dolezal was exposed as a fraud and resigned from the NAACP post when it was revealed that she had been lying about her race for years.

While she admitted to being technically white, Dolezal made sure to point out that she “felt” black.

“I don’t know spiritually and metaphysically how this goes, but I do know that from my earliest memories I have awareness and connection with the black experience, and that’s never left me,” Dolezal said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Elizabeth Warren

FACT: Elizabeth Warren listed herself as “Native American” at Harvard Law School while she was a professor in the 1990s. She’s 1/1024 Native American. pic.twitter.com/cRAkZdNqaB — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 1, 2019

The most prominent name to be included on this list is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Warren claimed for years that she was of Native American descent.

In a move meant to prove her alleged ancestry once and for all, Warren took a DNA test.

The test found that the former Democratic presidential candidate was 1/1,024th Native American — less than the average European American, according to The New York Times.

Honorable Mention – Shaun King

Yes, Shaun King. We believe you. pic.twitter.com/A8qxdSFWX6 — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) April 19, 2016

Shaun King is a self-styled civil rights activist who made his name stumping for the Black Lives Matter movement.

As it turns out, however, according to at least one member of his own family, King lied about being black.

“A family member tells CNN that both of King’s parents are white,” CNN’s Don Lemon said on the air in 2015.

Although it has been revealed that both of the parents on King’s birth certificate are white, the activist claims that “the white man on my birth certificate is not my biological father” and “my actual biological father is a light-skinned black man,” according to The Daily Beast.

King is only an honorable mention on this list, however, because despite all of the evidence stacked against him, he has yet to take a DNA test.

Therefore, his claims have yet to be fully disproven, even though the preponderance of evidence indicates King is not black.

