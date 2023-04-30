4 Words on Megyn Kelly's Vacation Hat Have Fans Cheering Her: 'Best Hat Ever'

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly jumped to Twitter on Saturday displaying a red ballcap that garnered a ton of compliments, but it might not be the red hat you are thinking about.

Kelly, who hosts the podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” posted a message about being in Miami for a friend’s 50th birthday, but the birthday message was not what raised such a clatter. It was her hat that did the trick.

On her head, the talk show host, who recently pulled her kids out of a New York school over the school’s woke agenda, wore a red hat reminiscent of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign hat. But hers had a different message.

The hat read, “Make Women Female Again.”

Thank you for a HUGE week on the ⁦@MegynKellyShow⁩. In Miami celebrating our friend’s 50th & looking fwd to another great week of shows starting Monday. pic.twitter.com/NTpdWrqMIh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 29, 2023

Transgenderism has been a particular focus for Kelly on her podcast, especially since Bud Light beer hired transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to flog its brand, sparking a massive boycott that has cost to company millions in sales revenue.

Kelly later told fans that she bought her hat from adulthumanfemale.us.

The hat is from https://t.co/C4ZxBJMMEj – a creation of the spectacular @ThePosieParker — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 29, 2023

Kelly found a ton of accolades for her choice of headwear.

One wrote, “‘Make Women Female Again’ best hat ever!”

“Make Women Female Again” best hat ever! https://t.co/PgyizOZkb8 — LGB Republic (@Lgb_Republic) April 29, 2023

That hat 🧢 you have on is savage 👏 — James William (@BigTimeJames86) April 29, 2023

Love your hat! 👊 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 29, 2023

That hat is amazing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2023

This is far from Kelly’s first statement on the transgender agenda. Kelly has been taking aim at transgenderism for months. For example, right after Bud Light’s Mulvaney controversy blew up, she made news by demanding that the CEO of Bud’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, make a formal apology for hiring the transgender TikTok star as a spokesman, the Daily Mail reported.

But she has also taken a stick to other pushers of transgenderism.

She slammed lefty actress and TV show host Drew Barrymore after Barrymore actually took a knee and groveled in front of Mulvaney during one of her daytime shows. Kelly blasted Barrymore as a “woke, weak, white woman” for the obscene act of slobbering fealty.

Kelly also criticized a pro golf tournament for allowing a man claiming to be a women to compete as a woman and then winning the match, thereby taking away a major tournament win from a real woman.

“This is a biological man,” the former Fox News host tweeted about Breanna Gill, a trans golfer who won the Australian Women’s Classic win on April 2, “a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating ‘her’ win over the actual women in this tournament.”

“It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP,” Kelly emphatically concluded.

This is a biological man, a fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating “her” win over the actual women in this tournament.

It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it HAS TO STOP. https://t.co/sj3yRdd3xT — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 3, 2023

With her opposition to trans culture growing, Kelly has proven that she is unafraid of the cancel culture left and her fans have responded accordingly.

