After somehow not noticing that they had a former model and fashion icon living at the White House for the past four years, the establishment media is slobbering all over the new first lady’s boring, matronly wardrobe.

First, it was the ill-fitting leather gloves (that looked more suited to dishwashing) and her cake-frosting colored coats that she wore to her husband’s inauguration that had the media starry-eyed.

Now it’s Jill Biden’s scrunchie, the fabric hair accessory recently resurrected from the vault of 1980s workout gear, that the media are gushing about.

Tweeting from her official @FLOTUS account, Biden shared a picture of herself at a local sweet shop on Friday.

“Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine’s treats for the weekend,” she shared with the photo of her dressed in a pink coat, huge black mask, with her hair loosely swept up into a ponytail held by the scrunchie.

“Shhh – don’t tell Joe!”

New York Times reporter Claire Cain Miller joined in with her fawning message for Jill Biden.

“Loving the scrunchie energy,” the Gray Lady contributor wrote.

Even The Washington Post couldn’t help but heap compliments on the new first lady.

In a piece titled, “Power Up: Scrunchies and dog walking: the country gets a taste of Jill Biden’s radical normalcy,” the Post exalted Biden for her alleged woman-of-the-people image.

“Leave it to a scrunchie to capture the zeitgeist of President Biden’s promise to ‘return to normalcy,’ a stark departure from the ‘I don’t really care’ message sent by Trump,” comparing the former first lady’s high-fashion taste when she wore the infamously-emblazoned Zara jacket to the current first lady’s ho-hum aesthetic.

“After four highly choreographed and manicured years,” the piece continued, “Jill Biden’s laissez-faire approach to her public image and affectionate relationship with her husband may foreshadow a different approach to the traditionally staid and formal office of the first lady.”

This is an interesting acknowledgment from the progressives in the mainstream media.

Despite her preference for being known as Dr. Jill Biden, her public persona is still largely that of a doting wife and mother who brings cookies to National Guard troops, and surprises her husband with heart cutouts and treats for Valentine’s day (isn’t that exactly what the feminists have railed against for generations?).

Glamour magazine, which previously lavished praise on Jill Biden for placing those large heart cutouts with words such as “unity” and “healing” all over the White House lawn for the holiday, penned a slobbering puff piece titled “First Lady Jill Biden Wore a Scrunchie While Shopping and People Felt So Seen.”

The beauty magazine had spent the previous four years trashing Melania Trump, ridiculing her for her unpopularity, critiquing her marriage and only occasionally speaking well of the former model’s fashion choices.

Social media lit up with praise for Jill Biden’s scrunchie as well.

Trump was seldom on the receiving end of this magnitude of praise despite previously appearing on the cover of Vogue and Elle magazines, and instead was often harshly criticized.

She was routinely attacked for her choice in Christmas decorations, ridiculed for her accent, ripped for wearing the wrong color, the wrong footwear or supporting the wrong platform.

The Washington Post once ran a hit piece on the former first lady titled, “People are making bets on whether Melania Trump will divorce Donald Trump,” as Fox News contributor Joe Concha pointed out in December when speaking about the disrespect she received.

“That’s all you have to know about the treatment of Melania Trump, treated the worst of any first lady we’ve seen in the modern era,” Concha said.

Melania Trump was a woman of exceptional grace, class and most of all, fashion sense.

Regardless of what the media try to tell us all about Jill Biden, she doesn’t hold a candle to her predecessor when it comes to any of those attributes.

The classic Hans Christian Andersen folktale, “The Emporer’s New Clothes,” reminds us what happens when sycophantic barnacles glom onto people in power and obscure the truth — hopefully, whoever gave her that silly scrunchie won’t try the invisible fabric trick.

Because as we can see, no one would dare tell her the truth.

