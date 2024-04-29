Share
News

4 Young Teens Suffer Brutal Car Crash, Leaving No Survivors; Shocking Pics Show Terrifying Wreck

 By Johnathan Jones  April 29, 2024 at 10:59am
Share

Four Florida teens were killed following a high-speed chase that ended when a police officer stopped their alleged stolen vehicle by using a PIT maneuver.

The teens were aged 14 to 16, and all died following a chase that saw a car one of them was driving travel at speeds in excess of 100 mph, police said.

WLBT reported the speed and crash occurred on April 20 in Bradford County in northern Florida.

The teens were reportedly in a stolen Honda and the driver took off during an attempt by police to stop them. The chase was on and saw the teens traveling as fast as 111 mph.

Local deputies pulled back, but a state trooper continued the chase, ultimately deciding to use a precision immobilization technique — or PIT maneuver — to stop the speeding car.

Trending:
Watch: Nancy Pelosi Snaps at MSNBC Host, Calls Her a Trump 'Apologist' After Host Reminds Her of Crucial Detail

The car left the roadway and struck a cement pole near Waldo.

Images tell a story of a devastating collision.

Could this have been avoided?

WCJB-TV reported, it took firefighters roughly 90 minutes to remove the teens from the mangled wreckage.

Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two later died at an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a statement explaining the troper’s actions in a statement obtained by the Alachua Chronicle.

Related:
Trump Wonders if Campus Anti-Semitic Rioters Will Get Same Treatment as Jan. 6 Defendants

“The Trooper made intentional contact with the Honda, causing it to decelerate,” the agency said. “The Trooper used the break in speed to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT maneuver) on the fleeing Honda to stop the threat created by the fleeing suspect. The Honda subsequently rolled over before making contact with a cement pole.”

The agency, which said the teens “appeared to be wearing ski masks,” added, “One of the occupants of the suspect vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene. Alachua County Fire Rescue transported the other occupants to an area hospital where, upon arrival, another occupant was pronounced deceased. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident.”

The teens were not named, but according to WWSB, three of them had active warrants while two of them were wearing ankle monitors.

Police said the car that the teens were in had been stolen from the city of Gainesville, which is just west of Newberry, Florida, where at least two of the teens went to school.

School administrators made grief counselors available last week for Newberry High School students who were struggling with the deaths of their classmates.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




House Democrats Furious That Mike Johnson Is Forcing Them to Reveal Their True Colors with Anti-Semitism Vote
Official Ethics Complaint Filed Against Special Counsel Jack Smith: 'He Should Face Discipline'
University of Florida Puts Columbia to Shame with 'Perfect Statement' After Arresting Agitators: 'Not a Daycare'
Watch: LeBron Coldly Answers 'No' on Whether He's Confident in His Team After Season-Ending Loss
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gets Extension Worth Millions, Becomes Highest-Paid Tight End in NFL
See more...

Conversation