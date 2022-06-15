Churches and pro-life facilities have been attacked at least 41 times in less than two months, but it is a story of political violence that the media has ignored.

Proving, once again, that the U.S. media is only interested in stories that further the liberal narrative.

Over the last forty days there have been at least 41 instances of attacks on churches, pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers, according to a review by the Washington Stand.

The site notes that the violence against these Christian entities includes “arson, vandalism, property theft and property destruction.”

This weekend, pro-abortion activists firebombed a pregnancy center in Gresham, OR, which provided material help for mothers & children. Imagine if this had been an abortion clinic. It would be headlines news. But because it’s a pro-life center, media & the Biden admin ignore. pic.twitter.com/qfBbtitV2G — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 13, 2022

Despite the huge amount of violence against these Christian organizations, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security issued a “terrorism threat” that claimed that both sides are dangerous.

A National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin from June 7 claimed that “individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence.”

But while there are certainly “threats” disgorged by right-wing extremist groups, the actual violence committed over the abortion issue seems to be perpetrated predominantly by left-wing groups, not right-wingers.

As Washington Stand noted, “The recent spike in attacks against churches and pro-life organizations is part of a wider pattern of violence that has seen a marked uptick in the last two years. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a report in early June that catalogued ‘at least 139 incidents … across 35 states and the District of Columbia since May 2020’ against Catholic churches and organizations, including ‘arson, statues beheaded, limbs cut, smashed, and painted, gravestones defaced with swastikas and anti-Catholic language and American flags next to them burned, and other destruction and vandalism.'”

Indeed, spurred by the rhetoric of the violent, left-wing, pro-abortion extremist group “Ruth Sent Us” — or at least able to find the address due to the group doxing Supreme Court justices — an armed man was arrested last week outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and investigators said he admitted that he planned to assassinate the justice.

Nicholas John Roske was arrested on June 8 outside Justice Kavanaugh’s home, and officials said he was armed with Glock handgun with two magazines, a knife, a hammer, a crowbar, pepper spray and other items.

Law enforcement officials added that Roske told them he was upset about the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and infuriated over the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a criminal complaint. He said he believed his target would side with Supreme Court decisions protecting the Second Amendment.

The would-be assassin said that his act of domestic terrorism would “give his life a purpose.”

The threatened assassination contains echoes of the assassination attempt by Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson who in June 2017, drove from his home in Illinois to a local baseball park in Virginia and once there began trying to gun down Republican members of Congress who were at the park practicing for a Congressional baseball game.

Another left-wing group also threatened an insurrection in D.C. and openly announced plans to “shut down” the U.S. Supreme Court over its soon-to-be released abortion ruling.

The left-wing group announced a “shut down SCOTUS” protest Monday and planned to “blockade” the streets surrounding the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.

“On June 13, one of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision days, we plan to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need,” the website stated, according to Fox. “Right now, our political system is in crisis. Times of crisis can either be opportunities to break through the inertia and win transformational change, or they can be opportunities for the establishment to further entrench the status quo.”

If a conservative group had announced plans like this, the full force of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the left-wing media establishment would be be brought down on such a group; the left would be screaming that this is “Jan. 6 Part Two” and calling for mass arrests.

Indeed, if “Shut Down DC” was a conservative group, it would be the only story they would be reporting. But tellingly, it is likely that those of you reading this report had no idea about the shocking number of pro-life groups and Christian churches that have been put to the torch and vandalized.

Like the would-be assassin who targeted a judge whose story is already forgotten by the press, the media simply doesn’t care to report the massive number of attacks on pro-life groups because it damages the left-wing narrative.

