42 Years Later, DNA Evidence Solves Case of 5 Texans Kidnapped from a KFC Restaurant and Executed After Robbery

 By Johnathan Jones  December 21, 2025 at 12:30pm
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigators have identified the third and final perpetrator in the 1983 KFC murders in East Texas, in which five people were kidnapped from a restaurant and killed.

A suspect named Devan Riggs was identified through advanced DNA testing and genealogical analysis.

Riggs, however, has been dead for more than a decade, so no arrests will be made.

But with the identification complete, authorities have officially closed the case. The killings occurred in September 1983 and shocked Rusk County, Texas, and the country.

On the morning of Sept. 24, 1983, the bodies of five victims were discovered on a remote oil lease in a rural area of the county.

Those victims were Opie Hughes, 39; Mary Tyler, 37; Joey Johnson, 20; David Maxwell, 20; and Monty Landers, 19. All but Landers were employees of the restaurant, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Each victim had been shot in the back of the head in what investigators described as execution-style killings.

Hughes was also sexually assaulted, according to DPS and KDFW-TV.

Investigators determined the victims had been abducted the night before from a KFC restaurant in Kilgore during an armed robbery.

The case remained unsolved for years before advances in DNA technology helped to partially solve the crime.

In 2007 and 2008, Romeo Pinkerton and Darnell Hartsfield were convicted of the murders.

Their convictions were based on DNA evidence collected at the KFC restaurant.

However, one piece of DNA recovered from Hughes’ clothing did not match either man.

Based on the evidence, police believed there was a third perpetrator.

For years, investigators continued working to identify the unknown suspect without any success.

In 2023, the Texas Rangers determined the case qualified for review under the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

The program, which was funded through the Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance, supports investigations into unresolved sexual assaults and homicides.

In July 2024, the remaining DNA evidence was sent to Bode Technologies for advanced testing and analysis.

By May 2025, that work flagged DNA from three brothers from East Texas as potential suspects.

Further research and testing ultimately confirmed Riggs as the source of the DNA last month.

