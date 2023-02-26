Parler Share
$42k Balloon Dog Sculpture Pops After Museum Leaves Within Reach of Clumsy Woman

 By Jack Davis  February 26, 2023 at 3:14pm
A dainty sculpture by artist Jeff Koons meant to look like a blue balloon dog is now a whole lot of pieces after it was knocked off its pedestal and promptly shattered.

The incident took place at Art Wynwood in Miami during a VIP reception on Feb. 16. according to The New York Times.

Koons sculpts pieces of all sizes to look like dogs made out of balloons. The piece on display was titled “Balloon Dog (Blue)” and was valued at about $42,000, according to CNN.

It was about 16 inches tall and 19 inches long and had been sitting atop a large, transparent rectangle, according to the Times.

Until it was no longer there.

“Before I knew it, they were picking up the Jeff Koons pieces in a dustpan with a broom,” art collector Stephen Gamson told the Times.

The aftermath of the accident was “kind of like a car accident on the highway, where people start looking and then there’s traffic and then it becomes this big thing,” Gamson said.

In an emailed statement, the gallery’s district manager, Cédric Boero, said the destruction of the piece was an accident, according to CNN.

“Of course it is heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed,” Boero wrote, noting that a collector kicked the pedestal that the sculpture had rested upon.

“The collector never intended to break the sculpture, in fact she never touched it with her hands.”

“It was the opening cocktail, lots of people were on our booth, she gave unintentionally a little kick in the pedestal, which was enough to cause the sculpture to fall down,” Boero wrote.

Boero told the Times that the woman spoke to one of the staff members at the gallery.

Should the woman be responsible for replacing the sculpture?

“She said, ‘I’m very, very sorry,’ and she just wanted to disappear,” he said.

He also noted that the damage means that instead of 799 versions of the sculpture in existence, there are now only 798, which actually increases the value of the sculptures that remain available to the collecting community, according to the Times.

The shards were put in a box for review by the insurance company, according to the Times.

Gamson said he wants to buy the pieces, according to the Miami Herald.

“I find value in it even when it’s broken. To me, it’s the story. It makes the art even more interesting,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
